Buy These 3 Ultra SWAN Bargains Before Everyone Else Does

Nov. 20, 2023 7:05 AM ETCMI, HD, LOW1 Comment
Dividend Sensei
Summary

  • Many investors understandably fear buying anything related to stocks when the market is 18.5X earnings and 10% overvalued ahead of a likely recession next year.
  • But it's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market. There are incredible world-beater blue-chip bargains that are good to great buys right now.
  • Here are three three excellent examples of Buffett-style "wonderful companies at fair prices," and some of them are even trading at wonderful prices.
  • They are 16% undervalued and offer market-smashing long-term return potential.
  • Over the following decade, analysts expect about 377% total returns from these three compared to 137% from the S&P 500; from 3 of the safest world-beater blue chips on earth.
This article was co-produced with Kody Kester of Kody's Dividends.

Even as the S&P 500 (SP500) has roared higher in 2023, some of the world’s best qualitative companies are relatively cheaply valued.

The trifecta is discounted by

Dividend Sensei
Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

ChicagoThug
Today, 7:23 AM
Long MA & Lowe’s.
