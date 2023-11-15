Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Elana Holzman - Head of Investor Relations

Eli Glickman - President and Chief Executive Officer

Xavier Destriau - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Omar Nokta - Jefferies

Sam Bland - JPMorgan

Alexia Dogani - Barclays

Patrick Creuset - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Hello. My name is Krista, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Elana Holzman, Head of Investor Relations. Elana, you may begin your conference.

Elana Holzman

Thank you, operator, and welcome to ZIM's third quarter 2023 financial results conference call.

Joining me on the call today are Eli Glickman, ZIM's President and CEO; and Xavier Destriau, ZIM's CFO.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during the course of this call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding expectations, predictions, projections of future events or results. We believe that our expectations and assumptions are reasonable. We wish to caution you that such statements reflect only the company's current expectations and that actual events or results may differ, including materially.

You are kindly referred to consider the risk factors and cautionary language described in the documents that company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our 2022 Annual Report filed on Form 20-F in March 2023. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to ZIM's CEO, Eli Glickman. Eli?

