Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

India Fund: This Actively Managed Fund Still Offers Lots Of Positives

Nov. 15, 2023 12:44 PM ETThe India Fund Inc (IFN)IIF, INDA, INDY, FLIN2 Comments
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.41K Followers

Summary

  • Indian equities have been on a tear this year.
  • Helped by its distribution policy changes, investors in abrdn's India Fund have outperformed the rest of the Indian large-cap fund complex.
  • With India's fundamentals as strong as ever heading into an election year and potentially even an easing cycle in H1 2024, IFN remains poised for upside.
Holy town Varanasi and the river Ganges

narvikk/E+ via Getty Images

India's growth story has stayed remarkably resilient through the various external growth and commodity headwinds over the last year. Expect more of the same going forward as domestic strength, particularly in urban India, continues to buoy the economy. While agriculture-focused rural India has suffered

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.41K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Eileen Dover profile picture
Eileen Dover
Today, 2:15 PM
Investing Group
Comments (12.07K)
Sold IFN at $19.95 last year for a nice profit, I guess it must have dropped a ton if it's on a tear and still down 15%. I guess now someone who has lost money since then will post about the great yield.
alchemist11 profile picture
alchemist11
Today, 1:04 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.41K)
Thanks for covering it! I think India is the future for global investing.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About IFN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on IFN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IFN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.