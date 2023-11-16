Tax Loss Season Survival Guide, And Opportunities To Boost Your Income

Nicholas Klein/iStock via Getty Images

Co-authored by Treading Softly.

I have long been an immediate-income investor first and a value investor second. This means that I focus on gathering strong returns from dividend income and mix in value investment plays to generate additional capital gains. Throughout the year, this means that some of my picks have higher volatility, and others are the focus of strong short interest. Most of the time, these forces are balanced out by the strong income provided – making it psychologically easier to hold through various seasonal fluctuations in the market.

Investors who are new to income investing though, may panic whenever the price of their securities moves lower.

"Oh no!" they scream; "It's dropping!!"

I understand their concern, and I do not ignore total returns. Total return is, after all, calculated by taking the return generated from dividends and adding in price movement. Often, growth investors or traders who like to swing trade beat the same drum:

"Total return is all that matters!"

It is the same drum I hear beat anytime one of my picks has a temporary drop in price. They are quick to swoop in and try to scare novice investors. Traders like to do this and frequently sow panic into the market to capitalize on it. They all seem to forget one point. We are investors, not traders. While we aim for high total returns, we focus on the long-term view, not a single month’s price change. The longer we hold a security that pays a healthy dividend, the higher our total return climbs. Sometimes, our thesis takes more time to play out, and in the interim, the security's price might fall, it might trend sideways, or it might climb. We are there through it all, collecting our dividends.

Why does that matter? It matters because we are professional income investors. We take the half of the total return equation we can control – yield – and we invest in solidly covered dividends. You can generate a 9% total return from 9% price appreciation, or from a 9% dividend yield, or a combination of both.

For many, however, the end of the year presents a scary season, especially for total-return-focused traders.

Tax Loss Selling Hits Hard

Tax-loss selling season is often the "scariest" season for novice investors. Why? When buying value picks whose price has already declined, the year-end selling to get tax write-offs is exceptionally strong. This historically leads to a strong New Year rebound. Bunkering down and not panicking is a strong must to avoid selling at the most inopportune time.

We frequently remind everyone who invests for income to focus on their income stream. If you picked solidly covered dividend picks, your income stream won't get cut. It won't collapse because of three months of tax-loss selling. You could walk away and return three months later and it would be the same, or higher, if you have some dividend growth stocks sprinkled in. If you're stuck panicking whenever the price of your securities or the value of your portfolio gyrates and you're an income investor – you're missing the whole point!

Temporary losses are hard to look at, but just like unrealized gains can rapidly appear and disappear, so too can unrealized losses. For an income investor, every dividend payment reduces losses and builds gains as they come in. Those dividends, when reinvested, continue to produce a growing income stream that rapidly produces improving returns.

So when others are panicking, what should you do to survive tax-loss selling season?

Step One: Get Your Head on Straight

The first step is to look at your portfolio correctly. This season isn't forever. It might feel like an eternity, but it realistically only lasts 2-3 months. As income investors who use the dividends for required minimum drawdowns or to live, your portfolio value changing temporarily should mean very little to you.

Humans have a nature to focus on the immediate and temporary, and worry like it is going to last forever. A child asking for a drink of water freaks out when they're told to wait. Why? Because they haven't fully grasped the concept of time. Likewise, investors and retirees naturally trend towards thinking like traders when selling hits. They worry about price movement instead of keeping a calm perspective.

If this is you, take a few steps back and get a long-term perspective. How has your portfolio's income performed over the last year? How did it react to the prior year's tax-loss selling season? How did this January go? Most importantly, how has its income production increased year-over-year?

Long-term issues must be addressed, but if tax-loss has you going crazy, changing your perspective is important. Income investing will calm you greatly when you shake off the perspective of a trader and get your head in the game: you're an investor.

Step Two: Verify Your Income Stream

The self-evaluation questions discussed above may reveal issues in your income stream. Make sure your securities have strongly covered dividends so that they can keep paying them out to you! Pass-through vehicles like closed-end funds ("CEFs"), real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), and master limited partnerships ("MLPs") have requirements as to how much they must pay out to avoid getting taxed themselves, and monitoring their quarterly filings is important to ensure you have no issues.

Likewise, maintaining a proper allocation to fixed-income securities will ensure that your income stream can continue unabated or at least provide a big buffer. We have been highlighting multiple preferreds for just this very reason. Companies would have to stop paying their common dividends before stopping their preferred payments. This gives you added protection against a cut, but also more warning time!

Currently, we strongly encourage investors to maintain a 40% allocation to fixed income at a minimum. Having a diverse set of bonds, baby bonds, and preferred securities can increase your safety and keep your income stream strong.

Step Three: Buy the Opportunities

Tax-loss selling allows you to lock in losses to offset gains. This drives prices down further, often producing excellent opportunities across the market. The rebound in prices occurs when 30-31 days pass, and investors can buy those positions again without triggering the “Wash-Sale” rule. So come January, the new tax year, many of these fallen angels strongly rebound in value, and the yields offered to the market shrink as prices rise.

So, what should you do if you're an income investor? Buy! Christmas comes early for income investors. As others mindlessly sell to lock in losses, income investors buy to lock in more income. We live to see income flowing in from our investments, and when a perfectly sound company sells off, we can capitalize on that drop.

We're definitely expecting that there's extra selling that's likely going to occur within the utilities or the REIT sector. Both of these are already heavily sold down, and typically during tax loss season, you will see these sectors that are already beaten down just receive a secondary beating. There are going to be lots of high yields available, both in common stock and preferred securities in these sectors; specifically, keep your eye out for those.

We remain fully invested in the market, but many income investors will set aside dividends throughout the year to capitalize on this time. We see both as great choices to maintain and grow your income stream.

Step Four: Take a Break

If you find this season too stressful and you've finished capturing the opportunities you can – take a break. This time of year is filled with unique opportunities to spend with friends and loved ones. The market will be here when you get back. Life is much more than tickers on a screen.! If you need to take a breather, remind yourself that financial freedom and financial security mean the freedom to be able to walk away and know your income stream won't fall apart.

Taking some time for yourself is essential to a happy and healthy life.

Tax-loss selling season can be a stressful time, but this survival guide is designed to simply reset your thinking. The Income Method is our proven means to invest in the market and see solid returns. This time of year, we see the strongest volatility in our market prices, but our income is a ballast against the craziness. Stop stressing. To quote an old Persian adage that even Abraham Lincoln used: "This too shall pass".