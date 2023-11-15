Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Slate Office REIT (SLTTF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 15, 2023 11:52 AM ETSlate Office REIT (SLTTF), SOT.UN:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.2K Followers

Slate Office REIT (OTC:SLTTF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Wolanski - Senior Vice President, National Sales and IR

Brady Welch - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Robert Armstrong - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Evan Meister - Managing Director

Sarah Jane O'Shea - Vice President

Andrew Broad - Vice President

Jeremy Kaupp - Vice President

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Cowen

Sairam Srinivas - Cormark Securities

Gaurav Mathur - Laurentian Bank

Sumayya Syed - CIBC

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Slate Office REIT Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

This call is being recorded on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. I would now like to turn the conference over to Paul Wolanski, Senior Vice President, National Sales and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Paul Wolanski

Thank you, Operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Q3 2023 conference call for Slate Office REIT. I am joined this morning by Brady Welch, Interim Chief Executive Officer; Robert Armstrong, Interim Chief Financial Officer; Evan Meister, Managing Director; Sarah Jane O’Shea, Vice President; Andrew Broad, Vice President; and Jeremy Kaupp, Vice President.

Before getting started, I would like to remind participants that our discussion today may contain forward-looking statements and therefore we ask you to review the disclaimers regarding forward-looking statements, as well as non IFRS measures, both of which can be found in Management’s Discussion and Analysis. You can visit Slate Office REIT’s website to access all of the REIT’s financial disclosures, including our Q3 2023 Investor Update, which is now available.

I will now hand over the call to Brady Welch for opening remarks.

Brady Welch

Thank

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SLTTF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on SLTTF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.