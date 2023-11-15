Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (NDRBF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 15, 2023 11:54 AM ETNIBE Industrier AB (publ) (NDRBF), NIABY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.2K Followers

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCPK:NDRBF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eric Lindquist - CEO

Hans Backman - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Carl Deijenberg - Carnegie

Carl Ragnerstam - Nordea

Douglas Lindahl - DNB Markets

Viktor Trollsten - Danske Bank

Brijesh Siya - HSBC

Axel Stasse - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the NIBE Q3 Report. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. As a reminder, all participants will be in a listen only mode. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions via the phone lines.

May I now hand you over to Eric Lindquist, CEO. Please go ahead.

Eric Lindquist

Thank you. Good morning, everyone out there. And of course, next to me here is Mr. Backman, the CFO, as always. So, we're going to guide you through the report and Markaryd, of course, the sun is always shining here. So, it’s a gorgeous day. I hope you are sharing that kind of weather in the rest part of the world.

Very quickly, we're going to go through the figures and some comments. And at the end, we thought it would be appropriate also to show some of the investments that we talked so highly about, just picture-wise in a few comments. So, under the headline is already presented with your continued good sales and earnings performance as we judge it. We know that there are not everyone would possibly suggested that were the same. So good, but that's how it is.

Demand has been fairly good, but varying during the period and very pleasing is, of course, that delivery performance is back on track. There's been a long haul for all of us in this industry and I think in most indices and really in reality,

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About NDRBF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NDRBF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.