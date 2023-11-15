nyvltart/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited (SFHG) has filed to raise $11.25 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides one-stop printing services in Hong Kong and Mainland China.

Given SFHG’s declining top line revenue, excessive valuation assumptions, and low-margin business profile, my outlook on the IPO is to Sell [Avoid].

Samfine Overview

Hong Kong, PRC-based Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited was founded to develop a range of printing services for various end-user markets.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Wing Wah Cheng, who has been with the firm since its inception in 1993 and has decades of experience in the commercial printing industry.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Book products

Novelty and packaging products

Stationery products

Shopping Bags

Package boxes

Other products.

As of June 30, 2023, Samfine has booked fair market value investment of $2 million from investors.

Samfine’s Customer Acquisition

The company pursues new client relationships via its direct sales and marketing efforts and through word of mouth and referrals.

Management aims to "further strengthen" its position in Hong Kong and to expand into the United States market.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 7.8% 2022 7.4% 2021 6.8% Click to enlarge

The Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing expense, fell to negative (4.2x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 -4.2 2022 -3.4 Click to enlarge

Samfine’s Market & Competition

The printing services market in China, as a segment of the larger commercial printing market, is witnessing relatively low growth.

In 2023, the market size is estimated at $453 billion, and it's projected to reach $493 billion by 2028, according to a market research report by Mordor Intelligence.

This forecasted growth represents a compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of 1.67% over the five years through 2028.

In terms of market trends and driving factors, the Asia Pacific commercial printing industry is seeing several trends:

Customized marketing messages are increasingly important, with demand for personalized printed content driven by digital printing technologies like variable data printing [VDP].

There is a growing application of short-run production for a variety of materials, including books, direct mail, brochures, and catalogs. This also includes using digital marketing data to tailor printed messages, resulting in improved customer engagement.

Sustainability considerations are gaining prominence. Commercial inkjet products, for instance, are popular due to their lower energy consumption, reduced carbon dioxide emissions, and lack of toner dust emission.

The industry has undergone significant transformations due to machinery design, digitalization, and computerization, leading to enhanced productivity. However, rising raw material costs, including paper, ink, and other chemicals, present operational challenges.

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Dropping top line revenue

Reduced gross profit

Variable gross margin

A swing to operating loss and cash used in operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 6,482,692 -24.6% 2022 $ 16,544,149 -20.0% 2021 $ 20,672,021 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 1,320,083 -19.3% 2022 $ 3,553,102 -0.5% 2021 $ 3,572,097 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 20.36% 1.3% 2022 21.48% 24.3% 2021 17.28% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ (483,653) -7.5% 2022 $ 138,190 0.8% 2021 $ 741,070 3.6% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ (583,870) -9.0% 2022 $ 317,700 1.9% 2021 $ 563,105 2.7% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ (2,648,724) 2022 $ 2,553,278 2021 $ 784,777 (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

As of June 30, 2023, Samfine had $2.2 million in cash and $8.8 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was negative ($292,207).

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited IPO Details

Samfine intends to raise $11.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering 2.5 million shares at a proposed price of $4.50 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

The firm is also registering for sale approximately 1.8 million shares by selling shareholders. These shares, if they were sold on the market in a short time frame, would potentially negatively affect the share price.

The company is a "foreign private issuer" and an "emerging growth company," both of which allow management to disclose substantially less information to public shareholders.

Such companies have typically performed poorly post-IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $85 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 12.2%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Approximately 35% for strengthening of our printing business in Hong Kong and expanding market presence in other international markets in particular the U.S.: we intend to strengthen our operating subsidiaries’ printing business in Hong Kong by recruiting suitable talents and/or improving the remuneration package of our existing talents; and we also intend to set up regional representative offices or center in key strategic locations in particular the East Coast of the U.S. where potential customers are located to support our future business development and to enable us to respond quickly to the needs of our customers. Approximately 35% for purchasing machinery and improving and upgrading our operating subsidiaries’ production equipment to enhance level of automation; and Approximately 30% for additional working capital and other general corporate purposes. (Source - SEC.)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the firm is not aware of any material legal proceedings against it or its subsidiaries.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Revere Securities.

Valuation Metrics For Samfine

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $92,250,000 Enterprise Value $84,659,299 Price / Sales 6.39 EV / Revenue 5.87 EV / EBITDA -120.96 Earnings Per Share $0.01 Operating Margin -4.85% Net Margin 1.79% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 12.20% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $4.50 Net Free Cash Flow -$292,207 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -0.32% Debt / EBITDA Multiple -4.39 CapEx Ratio 0.08 Revenue Growth Rate -24.58% (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

Commentary About Samfine’s IPO

SFHG is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its expansion and working capital requirements.

The company’s financials have shown declining top line revenue, lower gross profit, fluctuating gross margin and a swing to operating loss and cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was negative ($292,207).

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has decreased; its Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple fell to negative (4.2x).

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's growth and working capital requirements.

SFHG’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent substantially on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for printing services in the Asia Pacific region is large but growing at a slow rate of growth, and it features intense competition in a highly fragmented industry.

Business risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its planned expansion into the U.S. market, as management has no such prior experience.

Regulatory risks include being subject to Chinese laws and administrative actions, which have proven to be unpredictable and have favored large enterprises that government agencies can more easily regulate.

The company is seeking an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 5.9x.

Given the firm’s declining top line revenue, excessive valuation assumptions and low-margin business profile, my outlook on the IPO is to Sell [Avoid].

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.