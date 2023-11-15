G0d4ather

Money managers disclose new and closed positions in 13F filings. (0:15) More soft inflation, but retail sales show strength. (2:12) Target shares soar as margins improve. (4:26)

Our top story so far

It’s a busy time for money managers. The third-quarter 13F filings are rolling in.

13Fs disclose the equity holdings of institutional investment managers who have $100 million or more under management.

Here’s a snapshot of the moves made by some of the big names that Seeking Alpha subscribers follow closely.

Michael Burry, of “The Big Short” fame, closed out his $1.6 billion broader market short he opened in August. Burry's Scion Asset Management reported that it no longer held 2 million puts on the SPDR S&P (SPY) and 2 million puts on the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ). Scion also disclosed a new short on chip stocks, with 100,000 put options for the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX).

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) exited its stakes in General Motors (GM) and its arbitrage play on Activision Blizzard. It also divested smaller stakes in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Mondelez (MDLZ), Procter & Gamble (PG), and United Parcel Service (UPS).

Bridgewater Associates, the hedge fund founded by Ray Dalio, boosted its holdings in 3M (MMM), Abbott Labs (ABT), and Best Buy (BBY). It exited its positions in Apple (AAPL) and Shopify (SHOP).

Duquesne Family Office, run by Stan Druckenmiller, shifted some investments in technology, closing out its position in Meta Platforms (META), but taking a new stake in Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG).

David Tepper’s Appaloosa exited its holdings in Apple, Marvell Technology (MRVL), and Broadcom (AVGO). It boosted its stakes in Meta and Microsoft.

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square increased its stake in Alphabet, while trimming its position in home improvement retailer Lowe's (LOW).

And Carl Icahn boosted his stakes in Southwest Gas (SWX) and his own company, Icahn Enterprises (IEP), while he exited positions in Xerox (XRX).

In today’s trading

More tame inflation arrived before the bell, this time on the wholesale side.

The producer price index fell 0.5% in October, the biggest drop since April 2020, due mainly to a slump in gas prices. The core PPI, excluding food and energy, came in flat. Both were softer than economists were expecting.

Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter, said: "For all those who say that we're only seeing slowing inflation but that prices aren't actually falling, may I present the Producer Price Index. The prices companies charged for goods fell 1.4% in October."

But she added that consumers notice cumulative inflation over longer periods rather than monthly moves.

On top of Tuesday’s cool CPI, the PPI brought out clarion calls from equity bulls.

Joe Kunkle, founder and CEO of OptionsHawk, says, “We follow up a super soft US CPI print w/ Eurozone inflation collapsing, China recovery taking hold and then this morning US stronger Retail Sales, Empire Manufacturing, and Soft PPI… Bears must be pulling their last hairs out.”

Wedbush tech analyst Dan Ives says, “Let this new tech bull market rip higher into 2024. Big tech, software, chips will lead us higher into 2024... The AI revolution has begun. Bears head back into hibernation.”

But investors look reluctant to buy hand over fist today after the rally in the previous session. The major averages are up +0.5% amid a rebound in yields.

The bond market looks less impressed with the PPI and more concerned with stronger-than-expected October retail sales. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is back close to 4.55%, making up a good deal of Tuesday’s tumble.

Headline retail sales dipped 0.1%, while core sales rose 0.1%. Both topped forecasts. And the strong September was revised even higher.

Wells Fargo says they “expect current conditions to allow for a decent holiday sales season for retailers, but... are still likely to see the slowest pace of annual sales growth since ahead of the pandemic, and (they) remain cautious on the prospects for spending in the new year.”

Among active stocks

Target (TGT) soared after the retailer flew past Q3 consensus estimates. Target reported comparable sales decreased -4.9% during the quarter vs. -5.2% consensus. Declines in discretionary categories were partially offset by continued growth in frequency categories, most notably in beauty.

ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) slumped after it incurred a large net loss of $2.3 billion for the quarter, compared to net income of $1.17 billion in the year-ago quarter. Its bottom line was weighed down by a non-cash impairment loss of $2.06 billion. Revenue fell 61% year-over-year to $1.27 billion.

And EV maker XPeng (XPEV) says the journey to long-term profitability has started. The company's vehicle margin improved sequentially to -6.1% from -8.6%, and gross margin was -2.7% vs. -3.9% in Q2.

In the Wall Street Research Corner

Money managers are getting more invested, pushing big bets into bonds and coming around to equities, according to the latest BofA survey.

The November Fund Managers Survey showed a big drop in cash levels, down to a two-year low of 4.7% from 5.3% in October. Lots of that cash went to bonds, where managers are now the most overweight since early 2009.

Strategist Michael Hartnett says, "The big change in the November FMS was not the macro outlook, but rather the conviction in lower inflation, rates, and yields." That's "evidenced by the 3rd largest overweight in bonds in the last two decades (only in Mar’09 and Dec’08 were investors more overweight on bonds)."

Stocks also got some love.

"A stable macro outlook and much more optimistic view on rates has taken FMS investors’ equity allocation overweight for the 1st time since Apr’22," Hartnett added.