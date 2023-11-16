Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Trade Desk: Steep Collapse Is A Blessing In Disguise (Rating Upgrade)

Nov. 16, 2023 9:00 AM ETThe Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)1 Comment
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Trade Desk stock valuation was highly unattractive, contributing to a steep selloff after softer guidance from management.
  • The company continues to see robust growth opportunities in fully automated programmatic advertising.
  • While the stock is expensive, TTD still has strong market leadership to underpin a further recovery. Buying sentiment has also improved after its steep decline.
  • I argue why dip buyers waiting to buy more shares should consider capitalizing on its recent collapse.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Investors are trading stocks. In the electronic market through computer.

iantfoto

I cautioned investors about chasing the surge in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) stock in early September 2023, as its valuation was highly unattractive. As such, I stressed TTD's "high valuation alert" in my previous update, making sure it was in bold in

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
29.52K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying leading growth companies, spot emerging market trends and discern secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Our cautious/speculative ratings carry a higher risk profile. They are only intended for sophisticated investors/traders. We urge new or inexperienced investors to avoid relying on such ratings. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified. Moreover, investors must exercise prudence and devise appropriate risk management strategies, such as pre-defined stop-loss/profit-taking targets, within a suitable risk exposure.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

a
ayjaybell
Today, 9:16 AM
Comments (169)
Agreed. Glad I loaded the boat under $55 the other day. I usually like to wait 3 days after a bad earnings reaction, but that one seemed well overdone.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TTD

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TTD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TTD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.