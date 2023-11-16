iantfoto

I cautioned investors about chasing the surge in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) stock in early September 2023, as its valuation was highly unattractive. As such, I stressed TTD's "high valuation alert" in my previous update, making sure it was in bold in the title of my article.

The Trade Desk's recent third-quarter or FQ3 earnings release demonstrated just how "brutal" the market could react to softer guidance from management. Despite that, The Trade Desk was careful to remind investors that the long-term secular opportunity in fully automated programmatic advertising is unchanged. It also delivered consistently high retention rates at over 95% for Q3, bolstered by continued strong growth in CTV advertising.

It also reminded investors that the growth opportunity in the ex-US market is still nascent, with the company's long-term target of achieving an equal revenue share between the US and international markets.

Despite that, TTD's initial 30% post-earnings selloff that saw clearly reminded investors that the market has no patience for underperformance for an expensive stock. In other words, valuation matters, after all.

I'm not attempting to downplay The Trade Desk's market leadership. Outside the walled garden, TTD is the leading independent demand-side platform or DSP that has demonstrated an enviable combination of robust revenue growth and free cash flow or FCF profitability.

It has leveraged its market dominance in creating OpenPath. Its supply path optimization platform aims to "provide a direct route for publishers to connect with The Trade Desk's platform for ad inventory management." As such, the company has forged closer relationships with publishers while providing advertisers with a platform to connect directly with their premium inventory. As such, the ability of the company to use its scale to drive leverage in the fragmented SSP value chain has further enhanced its leadership.

Despite that, the market's decision to batter TTD over its surprisingly soft guidance wasn't ill-conceived. As seen above, TTD was still assigned an "F" valuation grade by Seeking Alpha's Quant, indicating a steep premium against its sector (XLC) peers.

Notwithstanding its unfavorable valuation, it attracts robust factor grades in four other categories, corroborating the remarkable performance translated from its market leadership. In addition, it still has an impressive "A-" momentum grade, indicating buying sentiment is still generally favorable.

As such, the critical question facing investors is whether the current levels favor buying its recent steep collapse or if investors should await more clarity, given its unexpectedly soft Q4 guidance.

TTD buyers attempted to form a bottom at the $60 level, in line with its May 2023 lows. While the selloff was steep, investors should consider the volatility in TTD as seen in its price action. Hence, while some investors might shun such highly volatile plays, opportunistic investors might find it attractive at the right levels.

As highlighted earlier, TTD isn't cheap. With a forward EBITDA of 38x or a forward adjusted P/E of 52x, the Jeff Green-led company must execute impeccably in 2024.

I gleaned that the bottoming attempt at TTD's 50-week moving average or MA (blue line) has been constructive, bolstering its medium-term upward bias. Losing the $60 critical support zone could compel a technical selloff toward the $50 level before another consolidation phase is expected.

The Trade Desk's market leadership as the leading independent DSP isn't in doubt. Broad market tailwinds supporting a shift toward CTV advertising and fully automated programmatic advertising should undergird The Trade Desk's long-term structural gains.

However, the market is keenly aware of it, which could explain its expensive growth premium and high volatility as buyers and sellers assess its appropriate valuation.

I gleaned a possible buying opportunity for more aggressive investors at the current levels, suggesting its weak Q4 guidance is likely priced in. Management reminded investors that the slowdown is transitory and not expected to affect its long-term opportunity.

As such, if TTD holders decide to buy more shares at the current levels, they must be convinced that the macroeconomic headwinds (outside of the company's control) aren't expected to worsen, which could hamper the company's near-term execution.

Rating: Upgraded to Cautious Buy. See the additional disclosure section below for important notes accompanying the Speculative/Cautious Buy rating presented.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

