Walmart: I Am Cautious Before Q3 Earnings Release

Nov. 15, 2023 1:05 PM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)5 Comments
Summary

  • Walmart Inc. is expected to deliver strong Q3 earnings above consensus estimates pre-market on November 16th.
  • However, there are red flags from macro data suggesting a potential guidance downgrade for the next quarter and the full fiscal year 2024.
  • Walmart stock is only slightly overvalued according to valuation analysis.

Widespread Bribery Scandal Exposed In Wal-Mart Of Mexico"s Practices

Daniel Aguilar/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) reports its quarterly earnings tomorrow, November 16th, pre-market. The stock has demonstrated strong year-to-date performance thanks to strong financial performance in the previous couple of quarters. The company rarely misses consensus

I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

M
Money 29
Today, 1:44 PM
Comments (5.62K)
Up 17%, YTD, high valuation on dividend aristocrat WMT, holding at this time not adding shares.
n
notyouagain
Today, 1:26 PM
Comments (2.68K)
Why?
n
notyouagain
Today, 1:51 PM
Comments (2.68K)
What could possibly attract anyone to buy WMT? There's nothing. Just nothing.
A dividend would help. Please stop calling those 1.3% crumbs a "dividend."
f
fanopack
Today, 1:59 PM
Comments (526)
@notyouagain I bought WMT a long time ago and I'm not sorry at all. All it does is go up.... occasionally it pauses, but then it continues it's march upward. Maybe now it isn't a screaming buy. But I'm glad I own it.
n
notyouagain
Today, 2:07 PM
Comments (2.68K)
@fanopack
If I'd bought it a long time ago I would never ever let it go.

But could anyone buy it now and feel that way later?

What was its dividend yield when you bought it?
