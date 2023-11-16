anyaberkut

How would you like a safe 10% yield that grows at twice the inflation rate over time?

How about the ability to earn Buffett-like returns in the next few years and smoke the stock market?

Does that sound too good to be true? Like a rich retirement dream machine? Or even the mad ramblings of a lunatic?

Let me show you why MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) offers all of these things and more and might be just what your retirement is looking for.

Fundamental Summary:

Yield: 9.5% (6X S&P 500 and 3X SCHD or VYM)

Dividend safety: 77% very safe (2.4% dividend cut risk)

Overall quality: 77% medium-risk SWAN MLP (uses K1 tax form)

Credit rating: BBB stable (7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

Long-term growth consensus: 4.0%

Long-term total return potential: 13.5% vs 10.2% S&P 500

Price: $35.70

Fair Value: $43.22

Discount to fair value: 17% discount (potential good) vs 10% overvaluation on S&P

vs 10% overvaluation on S&P 10-year valuation boost: 1.9% annually

10-year consensus total return potential: 9.5% yield + 4.0% growth + 1.9% valuation boost = 15.4% vs 9% S&P

9.5% yield + 4.0% growth + 1.9% valuation boost = 10-year consensus total return potential: = 319% vs 134% S&P 500

Consensus Total Return Potential

If and only if each company grows as analysts expect

And returns to historical market-determined fair value

This is what you will make.

2025 Consensus MPLX Total Return Potential

2025 Consensus S&P Return Potential

Risk Profile: Why MPLX Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

Non-U.S. investors might want to avoid MLPs entirely due to the very high tax withholdings.

New tax rules (according to Schwab) mean that many investors might not be able to recoup those withholdings (which are increasing to potentially 55% in some cases).

Risk Profile Summary

Regulatory/political risk (in terms of energy production policy and project completion)

Green energy transition risk: MPLX is not an industry leader in green energy investments (that would be Enbridge (ENB))

M&A risk: $3.4 billion in write-downs from overpaying for Andeavor Logistics

Labor retention risk (tightest job market in over 54 years)

Cybersecurity risk: Hackers and ransomware (such as Colonial Pipeline)

risk: Hackers and ransomware (such as Colonial Pipeline) Supply chain risk: Disruptions during the last year

Governance Risk: MPC owns 64% of MPLX and could one day decide to buy them

In March 2020, MPC completed a strategic review of MPLX and all its midstream assets. And management reiterated that MPC has no plans to buy out MPLX.

The outcome of the 2020 strategic review was disappointing, as it essentially maintained the status quo vs. pursuing meaningful changes, highlighted by the focus on distribution. However, dealing with the large near-term impacts of the collapse in both oil demand and supply will consume the management team's time in the near term. When market conditions improve as we expect in 2022, we may still see a C-corporation conversion or larger asset sales designed to rid the portfolio of weaker Andeavor Logistics assets." - Morningstar.

Morningstar still thinks MPC will eventually buy MPLX, which could be a very bad thing for income investors.

A taxable event for long-term MPC investors

Short-term investors might potentially be bought out at a lower price than they paid

Even with distributions, they might break even if MPC buys them out

A steep effective payout cut.

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Long-Term Risk Management Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk Management

We use S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.

S&P has spent over 20 years perfecting their risk model

Which is based on over 30 major risk categories, over 130 subcategories, and 1,000 individual metrics

50% of metrics are industry-specific

This risk rating has been included in every credit rating for decades.

The risk rating is based on the global percentile of a company's risk management compared to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.

MPLX Scores 47th Percentile On Global Long-Term Risk Management

S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:

supply chain management

crisis management

cyber-security

privacy protection

efficiency

R&D efficiency

innovation management

labor relations

talent retention

worker training/skills improvement

customer relationship management

climate strategy adaptation

corporate governance

brand management.

MPLX's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 339th Best In The Master List (32nd Percentile In The Master List)

Classification S&P LT Risk-Management Global Percentile Risk-Management Interpretation Risk-Management Rating BTI, ILMN, SIEGY, SPGI, WM, CI, CSCO, WMB, SAP, CL 100 Exceptional (Top 80 companies in the world) Very Low Risk Strong ESG Stocks 86 Very Good Very Low Risk Foreign Dividend Stocks 77 Good, Bordering On Very Good Low Risk Ultra SWANs 74 Good Low Risk Dividend Aristocrats 67 Above-Average (Bordering On Good) Low Risk Low Volatility Stocks 65 Above-Average Low Risk Master List average 61 Above-Average Low Risk Dividend Kings 60 Above-Average Low Risk Hyper-Growth stocks 59 Average, Bordering On Above-Average Medium Risk Dividend Champions 55 Average Medium Risk MPLX 47 Average Medium Risk Monthly Dividend Stocks 41 Average Medium Risk Click to enlarge

MPLX's risk-management consensus is in the bottom 32% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue-chips as:

Nordson (NDSN): Ultra SWAN dividend king

Honeywell (HON): Ultra SWAN

Brown-Forman (BF.B) Ultra SWAN dividend aristocrat

NextEra Energy (NEE): Super SWAN dividend aristocrat

Exxon (XOM): Blue-chip dividend aristocrat

Chevron (CVX): Blue-chip dividend aristocrat

The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and MPLX is average at managing theirs, according to S&P.

How We Monitor MPLX's Risk Profile

17 analysts

Three credit rating agencies

20 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

And the bond market for real-time fundamental risk-assessment updates

When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes.

Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: MPLX Is A 10% Yielding Rich Retirement Dream Machine