MPLX: A 10% Yielding Rich Retirement Dream Machine
Summary
- MPLX is one of the best 9.5% yielding stocks in the world, a true rich retirement dream machine.
- The business is based on long-term contracted cash flows with investment-grade energy companies.
- MPLX plans to diversify into green energy and be around for decades, which is why bond investors are betting millions will be thriving in 2058.
- MPLX stock is 17% undervalued and offers twice the market's return potential over the next two years, Buffett-like 18% annual return potential.
- Over the long term, 9.5% yield + 4% growth means a Nasdaq-beating 13.5% return potential from a highly dependable MLP (K1 tax form).
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
How would you like a safe 10% yield that grows at twice the inflation rate over time?
How about the ability to earn Buffett-like returns in the next few years and smoke the stock market?
Does that sound too good to be true? Like a rich retirement dream machine? Or even the mad ramblings of a lunatic?
Let me show you why MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) offers all of these things and more and might be just what your retirement is looking for.
Hopefully, you find these kinds of updates to be more efficient, fun, and downright enjoyable.
Video - MPLX: A 10% Yielding Rich Retirement Dream Machine
Fundamental Summary:
- Yield: 9.5% (6X S&P 500 and 3X SCHD or VYM)
- Dividend safety: 77% very safe (2.4% dividend cut risk)
- Overall quality: 77% medium-risk SWAN MLP (uses K1 tax form)
- Credit rating: BBB stable (7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)
- Long-term growth consensus: 4.0%
- Long-term total return potential: 13.5% vs 10.2% S&P 500
- Price: $35.70
- Fair Value: $43.22
- Discount to fair value: 17% discount (potential good) vs 10% overvaluation on S&P
- 10-year valuation boost: 1.9% annually
- 10-year consensus total return potential: 9.5% yield + 4.0% growth + 1.9% valuation boost = 15.4% vs 9% S&P
- 10-year consensus total return potential: = 319% vs 134% S&P 500
Consensus Total Return Potential
- If and only if each company grows as analysts expect
- And returns to historical market-determined fair value
- This is what you will make.
2025 Consensus MPLX Total Return Potential
2025 Consensus S&P Return Potential
Risk Profile: Why MPLX Isn't Right For Everyone
There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.
- Non-U.S. investors might want to avoid MLPs entirely due to the very high tax withholdings.
- New tax rules (according to Schwab) mean that many investors might not be able to recoup those withholdings (which are increasing to potentially 55% in some cases).
Risk Profile Summary
- Regulatory/political risk (in terms of energy production policy and project completion)
- Green energy transition risk: MPLX is not an industry leader in green energy investments (that would be Enbridge (ENB))
- M&A risk: $3.4 billion in write-downs from overpaying for Andeavor Logistics
- Labor retention risk (tightest job market in over 54 years)
- Cybersecurity risk: Hackers and ransomware (such as Colonial Pipeline)
- Supply chain risk: Disruptions during the last year
- Governance Risk: MPC owns 64% of MPLX and could one day decide to buy them
In March 2020, MPC completed a strategic review of MPLX and all its midstream assets. And management reiterated that MPC has no plans to buy out MPLX.
The outcome of the 2020 strategic review was disappointing, as it essentially maintained the status quo vs. pursuing meaningful changes, highlighted by the focus on distribution. However, dealing with the large near-term impacts of the collapse in both oil demand and supply will consume the management team's time in the near term. When market conditions improve as we expect in 2022, we may still see a C-corporation conversion or larger asset sales designed to rid the portfolio of weaker Andeavor Logistics assets." - Morningstar.
Morningstar still thinks MPC will eventually buy MPLX, which could be a very bad thing for income investors.
- A taxable event for long-term MPC investors
- Short-term investors might potentially be bought out at a lower price than they paid
- Even with distributions, they might break even if MPC buys them out
- A steep effective payout cut.
How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.
Long-Term Risk Management Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk Management
We use S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.
- S&P has spent over 20 years perfecting their risk model
- Which is based on over 30 major risk categories, over 130 subcategories, and 1,000 individual metrics
- 50% of metrics are industry-specific
- This risk rating has been included in every credit rating for decades.
The risk rating is based on the global percentile of a company's risk management compared to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.
MPLX Scores 47th Percentile On Global Long-Term Risk Management
S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:
- supply chain management
- crisis management
- cyber-security
- privacy protection
- efficiency
- R&D efficiency
- innovation management
- labor relations
- talent retention
- worker training/skills improvement
- customer relationship management
- climate strategy adaptation
- corporate governance
- brand management.
MPLX's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 339th Best In The Master List (32nd Percentile In The Master List)
|Classification
|S&P LT Risk-Management Global Percentile
|
Risk-Management Interpretation
|
Risk-Management Rating
|BTI, ILMN, SIEGY, SPGI, WM, CI, CSCO, WMB, SAP, CL
|100
|Exceptional (Top 80 companies in the world)
|Very Low Risk
|Strong ESG Stocks
|86
|
Very Good
|
Very Low Risk
|Foreign Dividend Stocks
|77
|
Good, Bordering On Very Good
|
Low Risk
|Ultra SWANs
|74
|Good
|Low Risk
|Dividend Aristocrats
|67
|Above-Average (Bordering On Good)
|Low Risk
|Low Volatility Stocks
|65
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Master List average
|61
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Dividend Kings
|60
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Hyper-Growth stocks
|59
|Average, Bordering On Above-Average
|Medium Risk
|Dividend Champions
|55
|Average
|Medium Risk
|MPLX
|47
|Average
|Medium Risk
|Monthly Dividend Stocks
|41
|Average
|Medium Risk
(Source: DK Research Terminal.)
MPLX's risk-management consensus is in the bottom 32% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue-chips as:
- Nordson (NDSN): Ultra SWAN dividend king
- Honeywell (HON): Ultra SWAN
- Brown-Forman (BF.B) Ultra SWAN dividend aristocrat
- NextEra Energy (NEE): Super SWAN dividend aristocrat
- Exxon (XOM): Blue-chip dividend aristocrat
- Chevron (CVX): Blue-chip dividend aristocrat
The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and MPLX is average at managing theirs, according to S&P.
How We Monitor MPLX's Risk Profile
- 17 analysts
- Three credit rating agencies
- 20 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management
- And the bond market for real-time fundamental risk-assessment updates
When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes.
Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.
Bottom Line: MPLX Is A 10% Yielding Rich Retirement Dream Machine
- Safe 9.5% yield (K1 tax form)
- Nasdaq-beating long-term return potential
- 17% undervalued vs 10% S&P overvalued
- Double the market's return potential over the next two years
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Weekly Screening videos.
Membership also includes
- Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)
- my family's $2.5 million charity hedge fund
- 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)
- real-time chatroom support
- real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys
- numerous valuable investing tools
Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.
This article was written by
Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (5)
ET 3.5
PAA 4.9
KMI 5.8
EPD 6.7
MPLX 6.9
ENB 7.0
WMB 7.0Are all midstreamers are under-valued when compared to S&P 500 or am I missing something?