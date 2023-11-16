Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MPLX: A 10% Yielding Rich Retirement Dream Machine

Nov. 16, 2023 7:15 AM ETMPLX LP (MPLX)5 Comments
Summary

  • MPLX is one of the best 9.5% yielding stocks in the world, a true rich retirement dream machine.
  • The business is based on long-term contracted cash flows with investment-grade energy companies.
  • MPLX plans to diversify into green energy and be around for decades, which is why bond investors are betting millions will be thriving in 2058.
  • MPLX stock is 17% undervalued and offers twice the market's return potential over the next two years, Buffett-like 18% annual return potential.
  • Over the long term, 9.5% yield + 4% growth means a Nasdaq-beating 13.5% return potential from a highly dependable MLP (K1 tax form).
happy couple on the beach

anyaberkut

How would you like a safe 10% yield that grows at twice the inflation rate over time?

How about the ability to earn Buffett-like returns in the next few years and smoke the stock market?

Does that sound too good

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei
Dividend Sensei
109.4K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Comments (5)

r
rigers101
Today, 7:43 AM
Comments (36)
Awesome article. So, if I bought a car and cost of financing was 5.5%, it would be better if I finance it (versus paying it outright) and park the cash in MPLX to capture the difference with the dividend payout. Do this approach sense?
Dividend Sensei
Dividend Sensei
Today, 8:21 AM
Comments (50.37K)
@rigers101

Assuming you have a stable job and don't have to worry about making those car payments, yes, this is an example of arbitrage.

Mind you the average car interest rate is now 8%.

But if you can borrow at 5.5% and invest it into a low-risk asset paying a safe 9.5% then you're following the bank and REIT playbook.

In fact, that's how corporate America works.

Borrow at 5.5% and invest in your business to earn an estimated 10+% return.

The risk is you lose your job or MPLX falls apart, a 7.5% risk.
ChuckXX
ChuckXX
Today, 7:43 AM
Comments (6.4K)
Potential Investors in MPLX need to do some very serious DD as MPLX is an MLP with different tax implications. 1. It needs to be owned strictly in a “personal account” outside of a retirement account due to potential UBTI TAXES. 2. When you eventually do sell there will be lots of unforeseen taxes such as recapture taxes. Owning an MLP with a K-1 is not for the uninformed.
a
atlasman
Today, 7:41 AM
Comments (1.8K)
Thank you for the article and I certainly agree with the conclusion. Sorry if I missed it but could you detail how you calculate it to be 17% below fair value? For pipelines I typically use Price/EBITDA as a basic guide resulting in the following for a few select midstreamers:

LNG 2.0
ET 3.5
PAA 4.9
KMI 5.8
EPD 6.7
MPLX 6.9
ENB 7.0
WMB 7.0

Are all midstreamers are under-valued when compared to S&P 500 or am I missing something?
Dividend Sensei
Dividend Sensei
Today, 8:24 AM
Comments (50.37K)
@atlasman

We use historical yield and price/cash flow for our MPLX valuation model.

Take the current distribution and apply to 5 year historical yield.

Then take the 2023 and 2024 consensus cash flow estimates and apply to the historical 8.2X cash flow multiple.

Then weight 85% 2024 and 15% 2023 to get a 12-month forward fair value.

Each week you shift the 12-month valuation window forward 1 week.

So by the end of 2023 you're using just 2024 consensus estimates.

And by June 2024 50% 2024 and 50% 2025.

It's an automated market-determined fair value system.
