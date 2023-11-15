Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 15, 2023 1:34 PM ETGaliano Gold Inc. (GAU), GAU:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.19K Followers

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt Badylak - President and Chief Executive Officer

Matthew Freeman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Heiko Ihle - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good morning. My name is Mark and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Galiano Gold Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Mr. Badylak, President and CEO of Galiano Gold, you may begin your conference.

Matt Badylak

Thank you, operator and good morning everyone. We appreciate you taking the time to join us on this call today to review the third quarter 2023 Galiano Gold results that we released last night.

We will be making forward-looking statements and referring to non-IFRS measures during the call. Please refer to the cautionary notes and risk disclosures in our most recent MD&A as well as on this slide of the webcast presentation. Our release yesterday detailed the third quarter 2023 financial and operating results. It should be read in conjunction with our third quarter financial statements and MD&A available on our website and filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR. Please also bear in mind that all dollar amounts mentioned on the conference call today are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

With me on the call today, I have Matthew Freeman, our Chief Financial Officer. I will initially go through the highlights and then take you through the operations. Matt will then focus on the financials, and I’ll then wrap it up and open the call up for a Q&A session.

Here on Slide 5, please note that I will be discussing these results on a 100% basis. On the safety front, during the quarter, we had 1 lost-time injury and 3

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GAU

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GAU

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.