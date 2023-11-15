vivalapenler

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) was an $80 stock worth more than $130 billion during the high-flying tech days in 2021. Like many tech stocks, Snap went through a spectacular decline, dropping by more than 90% from peak to trough. However, unlike many high-quality tech stocks, Snap has yet to make a meaningful recovery and remains 85% below its ATH. Just as Snap was significantly overvalued in 2021, it's dramatically undervalued now, as the pendulum has swung too far in the opposite direction.

Snap: 3-Year Chart

SNAP (StockCharts.com)

Snap has been in a long-term consolidation phase for around 18 months and is likely ready to move significantly higher in future years. With the RSI above 80, Snap is overbought in the near term, but the stock should continue moving higher in the intermediate and long term. We have the 50-day MA moving above the 200-day MA, and other constructive technical factors are aligning. The improving CCI, RSI, full stochastic, and other technical indicators imply that momentum is shifting to a more positive tone, and a long-term uptrend is about to begin.

From a fundamental perspective, Snap is cheap relative to its revenue and sales growth potential. Moreover, Snap's recent earnings announcement was better than expected, suggesting Snap could continue outperforming consensus estimates as we advance. Snap's global user base continues expanding, with the latest DAUs count at 406 million, a 12 YoY rise.

We should continue seeing user growth, and monetization will probably continue to improve. Snap is a rare social media enterprise outside Meta Platforms' (META) monopoly. Therefore, it could be worth much more than its $20 billion market cap implies. Snap's financials could continue improving, leading to a significantly higher stock price in future years.

Impressive User Growth - Snap DAUs

Snap DAUs (Statista.com )

Despite a transitory stagnation phase in 2018, Snap's DAUs continue to increase. Snap reported 406 million DAUs in its last quarterly announcement, doubling its DAUs from early 2019 levels. DAUs increased by 12% YoY, and we should continue seeing robust growth ahead. Moreover, Snap should improve monetization, increasing ARPU as the global economy improves in future quarters.

Snap's Earnings - Much Better Than Expected

Snap recently reported quarterly results, and they were much better than expected. Snap reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.02, significantly better than the -$0.05 EPS that was expected. Snap's $1.9B in revenues surpassed estimates by $80 million. DAUs increased by 12% YoY. The total time spent watching Spotlight increased by over 200% year-over-year. Snap also provided upbeat guidance. The bottom line is that Snap remains a growth company, and given the improving metrics, its growth could be better than analysts expect.

Snap's Solid Revenue Growth

Revenue estimates (seekingalpha.com )

As Snap's users and ARPU continue to climb, its revenues should continue increasing. While this year's revenue growth is muted due to the slow macroeconomic environment, we should see re-accelerated growth soon. Next year, we should see 12-15% revenue growth, with a similar growth rate in future years. Also, we may see more substantial than anticipated sales growth due to increasing users and rising ARPU, and could see double-digit revenue growth for several years as we advance.

Snap's Significant EPS Growth Potential

EPS growth (seekingalpha.com)

In 2021, when Snap was trading around $80, it delivered $0.50 in EPS. While the economic slowdown caused Snap's EPS to dip into negative territory, earnings are likely heading back up to $0.50 and higher. Snap could hit $0.50 in EPS in 2025 and continue seeing substantial EPS growth beyond that. Fifty cents in EPS puts Snap's 2025 P/E ratio at around 24, which is relatively inexpensive for a company with Snap's prospects.

Snap - A Takeover Target

Also, Snap's valuation is around $20 billion here, and provided the number of DAUs and monetization potential, it's cheap. There are few successful social networking stories outside Meta's "monopoly." Elon Musk paid $44 billion for Twitter, which only has around 238 million DAUs against Snap's 406 million. Snap's growth story is also much better, and its DAUs should continue increasing along with improving monetization. Therefore, Snap could become a takeover target by one of the tech giants. Several tech titans have enormous cash hoards and may desire to enhance their social networking presence and expand growth.

Where Snap's shares could be in the future:

Year 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Revenue Bs $5.4 $6.3 $7.1 $8 $8.9 $9.9 $11 Revenue growth 17% 17% 13% 12% 12% 11% 10% EPS $0.25 $0.50 $0.70 $0.93 $1.16 $1.40 $1.65 EPS growth 150% 100% 40% 33% 25% 20% 18% Forward P/E 28 29 30 30 29 28 27 Stock price $14 $20 $28 $35 $41 $47 $55 Click to enlarge

Source: The Financial Prophet

I'm using relatively low estimates of 10-17% revenue growth and a modest forward P/E ratio of 30 or lower. Snap could achieve higher revenue growth, translating to a higher P/E multiple of 30-50. Therefore, Snap's stock price could rise much more than expected if it achieves higher than anticipated revenue and EPS growth.

Snap Risks Exist

Snap faces risks due to stagnant growth at home in the U.S. While Europe offers slightly better growth prospects, European ARPU is noticeably lower than in the U.S. However, most of Snap's user growth comes from areas with much lower ARPU than the U.S. and Europe. Therefore, unless Snap can spark user growth in the U.S., its revenue and EPS growth could be lower than anticipated. Moreover, a sluggish macroeconomic environment could continue weighing on Snap's growth and profitability prospects. There is also the risk of users switching to other social networking platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Investors should consider these and other risks before investing in Snap.