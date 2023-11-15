Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why I'm A Snap Fan Here

Nov. 15, 2023 3:01 PM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)5 Comments
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Snap Inc. has yet to recover from its dramatic decline in stock value, but it is now undervalued and poised for a potential uptrend.
  • The company's user base continues to grow, with 406 million daily active users and potential for improved monetization.
  • Snap's recent earnings report exceeded expectations, indicating strong growth potential and the possibility of higher stock prices in the future.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Financial Prophet. Learn More »
Snap

vivalapenler

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) was an $80 stock worth more than $130 billion during the high-flying tech days in 2021. Like many tech stocks, Snap went through a spectacular decline, dropping by more than 90% from peak to trough. However, unlike many high-quality tech stocks, Snap

Are You Getting The Returns You Want?

  • Invest alongside the Financial Prophet's All-Weather Portfolio (2022 17% return), and achieve optimal results in any market.
  • The Daily Prophet Report provides crucial information before the opening bell rings each morning.
  • Implement my Covered Call Dividend Plan and earn 50% on some of your investments.

All-Weather Portfolio vs. The S&P 500

Don't Wait! Unlock Your Financial Prophet!

Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and receive this limited-time 20% discount with your subscription. Sign up now and start beating the market for less than $1 a day!

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
44.21K Followers

Victor Dergunov is an independent investor and author with 20 years experience. He preaches diversification and shares investment ideas across all market sectors. Victor aims to help readers build portfolios that perform well in all economic conditions.

He runs the investing group The Financial Prophet where he covers all market sectors and shares strategies for well-diversified investing. Features include: the All-Weather portfolio, trade alerts, technical analysis, daily reports with his latest updates, covered call strategies, and direct access in chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

V
VicTony
Today, 3:36 PM
Premium
Comments (4)
Agreed - one of the very few stocks that hasn’t even half-recovered in correlation with $QQQ.
N
Natturner1966
Today, 3:07 PM
Premium
Comments (4.58K)
Just sold today- 30% profit. How timely. It could go higher though if the Amazon partnership is accretive. Sold because of valuation and lack of confidence of last earnings guidance.
lubo1612 profile picture
lubo1612
Today, 3:35 PM
Premium
Comments (24)
@Natturner1966 Just bought today. I had the same thoughts at the same time as the author
N
Nice Assets
Today, 3:41 PM
Premium
Comments (116)
@Natturner1966 sold mine today too for about a 25% gain.
d
deadhead213
Today, 3:06 PM
Premium
Comments (5.63K)
Great article! Hopefully,$AMZN is the first step back from the abyss.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SNAP

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNAP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SNAP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.