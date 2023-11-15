Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EIC: 15% Annual Returns For Past 3 Years And Still Soaring

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
2.87K Followers

Summary

  • Eagle Point Income Co Inc is a high-yield income fund that offers monthly distributions and strong total returns.
  • Eagle Point holds a higher percentage of CLO debt and a small percentage of CLO equity, making it an attractive investment for income investors.
  • The closed-end fund has a strong track record, with a total return of over 45% in the past 3 years, outperforming benchmarks like the SPY and Invesco Senior Loan ETF.

Bald Eagle Soaring Over Mountains

KenCanning/E+ via Getty Images

As an income investor seeking high yield income distributions, preferably monthly, that also offers a strong total return (i.e., some capital appreciation to accompany the income), one closed-end fund ("CEF") that comes to mind is

This article was written by

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
2.87K Followers
Visit www.Knowledge-Investing.com for more info about me. I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for individual growth and income stocks, and some funds (CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my 401k and the pension that I will receive after I retire. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I work as an information systems manager, so data and information are valuable assets to me. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EIC, ECC, OXLC, XFLT, CCIF, OCCI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

e
ethel65
Today, 3:37 PM
Premium
Comments (221)
I added a bunch when it hit below 14. Been adding more since they announced the raise . Come January it should start picking up again. It's been a nice little personal ATM machine for me. I don't drip this in my main account since Fidelity doesn't honor the discount. I need to check with EIC again to see if they have resolved their differences.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EIC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on EIC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EIC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.