Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) RBC Capital Markets 2023 Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference (Transcript)

Nov. 15, 2023 2:37 PM ETFastly, Inc. (FSLY)
Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) RBC Capital Markets 2023 Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference November 15, 2023 11:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Todd Nightingale - CEO

Ron Kisling - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Rishi Jaluria - RBC Capital Markets

Rishi Jaluria

Welcome back everyone. Thanks so much for joining us. My name is Rishi Jaluria. I cover software here at RBC. I'm delighted to have with me from Fastly, both the CEO, Todd Nightingale; and CFO, Ron Kisling. Thank you guys for being here. Maybe let's just start with a brief overview for the generalists in the room of Fastly, and for both of you what attracted you to the opportunity of Fastly?

Todd Nightingale

Sure. I'll start. For anyone who doesn't know Fastly, Fastly is a Edge Cloud company. Traditionally, Fastly has delivered technology for content delivery, content delivery networks. But in the past few years, that offering has been expanded and really the market moving forward is really about Edge Cloud services. And what that means is that for people who are delivering web experiences, whether that's applications or Web sites or streaming services, they leverage our technology at the edge to make that user experience great. That's our differentiation. We focus on delivering the best end user experience. We partner with our customers to deliver that experience on their behalf, and we like to say that we make the Internet a better place for all experiences are fast, safe, and engaging. That's what Fastly does. We do that largely in the area of content delivery, of security, of edge compute and edge observability. So that's our portfolio and that's the biggest overview. As far as me, I've spent my whole career building the Internet, building networking technology. I was at Cisco before this and other networking companies before that. And I love that, I feel like the Internet is the innovation of our era. Maybe someone will say it's AI now, but I believe it's the Internet. And for

