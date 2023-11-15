Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Brainsway Ltd (BWAY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 15, 2023 2:52 PM ETBrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY), BRSYF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.2K Followers

Brainsway Ltd (NASDAQ:BWAY) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Ritchie - Investor Relations, LifeSci Advisors

Hadar Levy - Chief Executive Officer

Ido Marom - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jayson Bedford - Raymond James

Jeffrey Cohen - Ladenburg Thalmann

Carl Byrnes - Northland Capital Markets

Boobalan Pachaiyappan - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good day and welcome to BrainsWay Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to Brian Ritchie. Please go ahead.

Brian Ritchie

Thank you, all, and welcome to BrainsWay's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. With us today are BrainsWay's Chief Executive Officer, Hadar Levy; and Chief Financial Officer, Ido Marom.

The format for today's call will be a discussion of recent trends and business updates from Hadar followed by a detailed discussion of the financials. Then we will open up the call for your questions.

Earlier today, BrainsWay released financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30th, 2023, a copy of the press release is available on the company's Investor Relations website.

Before I turn the call over to Hadar, I would like to remind you that this conference call, including both management's prepared remarks and the question-and-answer session may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding, among other topics, BrainsWay's anticipated future operating and financial performance, business plans and prospects, and expectations for its products and pipeline, which are all subject to risks and uncertainties, including shifting market conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the global supply chain crisis as well as the use of non-GAAP financial information.

Additional information regarding these and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BWAY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BWAY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.