A Quick Take On Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TELO) has filed to raise $13.8 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an SEC S-1 registration statement.

The company is a pre-clinical stage biopharma developing treatment candidates for inflammatory disease conditions.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is thinly capitalized, so the IPO would be highly speculative and extremely high risk.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more IPO details from management.

Telomir Overview

Tampa, Florida-based Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded to develop a small molecule as an "oral in situ therapeutics treatment for human stem cells."

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Christopher Chapman, Jr., MD, who has been with the firm since November 2022 and is currently Executive Chairman of MIRA Pharmaceuticals (MIRA) and has many years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry.

The firm's lead candidate is TELOMIR-1, and the company believes it has the potential to act as an Interleukin-17 inhibitor, which may play a role in age-related inflammatory conditions including "hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis as well as in post-chemotherapy health problems."

Telomir has booked fair market value investment of $6.9 million as of September 30, 2023 from investors.

Telomir’s Market & Competition

The hemochromatosis treatment market was an estimated $901 million in 2022.

It is projected to grow at a rate of 6% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly $1.35 billion, according to a report in Maximize Market Research.

Several factors are expected to drive the market's growth, including increasing awareness and diagnosis of hemochromatosis disorders, along with rising healthcare spending.

But, stringent regulatory processes and limited accessibility may delay market growth.

The market is also influenced by the increasing use of tests to detect iron overload, such as serum transferrin saturation and blood ferritin tests.

Advancements in detecting liver disease, like a simple naked-eye observable method for Glycocholic acid [GCA] detection, are expected to drive the market further.

Key players in this market include Pfizer, Global Calcium, Fresenius Kabi USA, Novartis, Sun Pharma, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Taro Pharmaceuticals, Merck KGaA, Apo Pharma, and Livealth Biopharma, among others.

The chart below shows management's competitive landscape for its therapy for hemochromatosis:

SEC

Telomir Pharmaceuticals’ Financial Status

The firm’s recent financial results are typical for a pre-clinical stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and growing G&A and R&D costs.

Below are the company’s financial results for the periods indicated:

SEC

As of September 30, 2023, the company had only $2,452 in cash and $3.1 million in total liabilities.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IPO Details

Telomir intends to raise $13.8 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may vary.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

The company is also registering for sale additional shares by selling shareholders, which may negatively affect the post-IPO price of the stock if sold by selling shareholders in a concentrated period.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund our pre-clinical animal toxicology studies and CMC activities, for expenses associated with our initial IND application, and for expenses relating to our Phase I clinical trials for TELOMIR-1; and the remaining amounts to fund working capital and general corporate purposes. (Source - SEC.)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said there are no legal proceedings that it believes would have a material adverse effect on its operations or financial condition.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Kingswood Investments.

Commentary About Telomir’s IPO

TELO is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to advance its pre-clinical efforts.

Management believes the firm’s lead candidate, TELOMIR-1, has the potential to act as an Interleukin-17 inhibitor, which may play a role in age-related inflammatory conditions including "hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis as well as in post-chemotherapy health problems."

The market opportunity for treating hemochromatosis is on the smaller side and is expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years.

Management hasn’t disclosed any major pharma firm collaboration or research relationships.

The company’s investor syndicate does not include any well-known institutional life science venture capital or strategic investors.

The firm is very thinly capitalized and is still at a pre-clinical stage of development, so the IPO would be extremely high-risk.

When we learn more IPO details from management, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.