IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 15, 2023 2:56 PM ETIceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM)
IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICCM) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Polyviou - EVC Group, Investor Relations

Eyal Shamir - Chief Executive Officer

Ronen Tsimerman - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Shay Levav - VP of Regulatory Affairs, Quality Assurance & Clinical Applications

Tlalit Bussi Tel-Tzure - VP of Business Development and Global Marketing

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Vendetti - Maxim Group

Ben Haynor - Alliance Global Partner

Kemp Dolliver - Brookline Capital Markets

Yi Chen - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good morning and thank you for standing by. Currently, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After management's discussion, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Michael Polyviou. Please go ahead.

Michael Polyviou

Thank you, Tony, and welcome to IceCure Medical's conference call to review the financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and provide an update on recent operational highlights. You may refer to the earnings press release that we issued earlier this morning.

Participating on today's call are IceCure Medical's CEO, Eyal Shamir, and the company's CFO and COO, Ronen Tsimerman.

Before we begin, I will now take a moment to read a statement about forward-looking statements. This call and the question-and-answer session follows it contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal security laws. Words such as expects, anticipates, intents, plans, beliefs, states, estimates, and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify political statements.

For example, we are using forward-looking statements in this presentation when we discuss the achievements we expect to accomplish as we continue to advance

