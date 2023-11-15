John M. Chase

It’s been just under two months since I recommended investors avoid CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX), and in that time the shares are basically flat against a gain of about 4.25% for the S&P 500. They’ve released results again, so I thought I’d check back in on the company to see if it makes sense to buy now. After all, if business and traffic have picked up again, what was expensive previously may be cheap today. I’ll make this determination by looking at the financial results, traffic patterns, and will compare those to the alternatives available to investors. It’s at this point that I feel compelled to remind investors that we don’t seek “returns.” We seek “risk adjusted” returns.

Welcome to the thesis statement portion of the article. I put one of these at the beginning of each of my pieces so that you might get to my thinking quickly before you’re exposed to too much of my particular brand of tiresome humour and correct spelling. You’re welcome. I think the financial results remain soft relative to what they were in 2022, but we should remember that 2022 was a rather good year for the firm. The income statement today is in much better shape than it was, though the capital structure is much, much worse. Additionally, traffic remains softer than it was relative to week 45 last year, and much softer than traffic was as of week 45 in 2018. In some significant way, then, this company hasn’t recovered from the pandemic. Against this backdrop, we have a stock yielding 1.4% when you can earn over 300 basis points more with a risk free Treasury Note. Given the above, it makes little sense to buy this stock in my view.

Financial Snapshot

The most recent financial results have been poor in my estimation. Compared to the same period in 2022, revenue and net income are down by 1.3% and 10.13% respectively. Earnings per share is lower by about 4.1%, buoyed by a continued, aggressive buyback program. Things don’t look much better in the capital structure. Long term debt has climbed by about $412 million, or 2.28%, and, unsurprisingly, net interest expense is up by about 11.4% from the year ago period. In response to these rather lackluster results, the dividend was increased by about $21 million, to $666 million for the first nine months of the year.

In fairness, though, we should remember that 2022 was a banner year for the company, so any comparison to that period is going to be a hard one. When we cast our eyes back to the pre-pandemic period, things look better in some ways. Specifically, when compared to 2019, revenue and net income are today higher by 21.25%, and 10.5% respectively. The problem, from my perspective, is that the capital structure has deteriorated since, with long term debt up by a staggering $1.725 billion, or 10.3%, and cash is lower by about $1.119 billion, or 43.75%.

So, I think it fair to say that this company is in some significant ways a completely different entity than it was prior to the pandemic. This obviously raises the possibility that we should change our collective thinking about it.

CSX Financials (CSX investor relations)

Traffic Patterns

In my most recent article on this name, I made reference to the fact that traffic patterns were down as of the 39th week of the year. Here we are six weeks later, and, unsurprisingly, traffic is down about 2% over the past year, driven almost entirely by a collapse in intermodal traffic. Because I’m the sort of obsessive nerd who tracks such things, I should also point out that traffic in 2023 is down about 1.5% compared to 2019, and is down a full 5.2% compared to 2018. Thus, a reasonable argument might be made to suggest that this company has not, in some significant way, returned to its pre-pandemic levels.

CSX Traffic to Week 45 (CSX investor relations)

Valuations

One of the points I’ve felt compelled to make recently, perhaps to the point of tedium, is that valuations are relative. We judge a stock’s valuation relative to both its past and the overall market. Shares are considered “cheap” or “expensive” relative to some historical benchmark. One other way in which we judge the cheapness, or not, of shares is whether or not they’re cheap relative to alternatives.

I want to add to this that we would be advised to add some measure of risk in our views about the relative merits of one investment or another. For instance, if investment A is expected to offer a return of 5%, but comes with 10 “units” of risk, it may be a less attractive choice than investment B which will likely offer a 3% return, but with only 1 “unit” of risk. Given that everything’s relative, I want to compare the guaranteed returns offered by 10-Year Treasury Notes to the current dividend yield here. In particular, I want to try to understand what stock growth expectations are required of this equity over the next decade to simply match the risk free rate, which is sitting around 4.5% at the moment, while the stock is yielding 1.4%.

It turns out that in order to match the cash flows that investors can receive from a Treasury Note, the dividend will need to grow at a CAGR of about 24.3% between now and 2033. Given that the dividend has actually declined at a CAGR of about 2.9% over the past decade, I think this is a bit of a stretch. Thus, in order to merely match the returns they can achieve risk free, the stock must grow in price at a CAGR of about 3.8% for the next decade. This might be considered a “heavy lift”, as the young people say, given that it’s basically flat over the past three years.

CSX v Treasury (Author calculations)

Remember, these expectations are for the stock to offer only the same return as the risk free rate. Given that it’s a stock, you should expect much more from it, but never mind. The above suggests to me that there’s little reason to buy this stock at the moment, given that there are equally accessible opportunities that offer a much better risk adjusted return in my view.