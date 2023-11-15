bancha singchai

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) has performed very well in recent years as the company’s growth has been excellent in 2021 and 2022. As Lennox’s margins have grown significantly in the long-term as well as in 2023, the stock price has followed with a great return despite a very modest revenue growth rate. Although Lennox’s financial performance has been strong, I don’t see the stock’s risk-to-reward as favorable – the stock seems to price in a very good future performance as well.

The Company & Stock

Lennox manufactures and sells heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products for residential and commercial applications. Of the residential and commercial segments, the residential segment represents the majority of Lennox’s operations with 68.8% of revenues in Q3. The company operates most notably in North America but does also operate on an international basis with presence in Europe. The presence is going to be a part of history for Lennox, though – the company is anticipating to divest European operations to create more focus on North America.

Lennox’s stock has performed exceptionally well – in the past ten years, the stock has compounded at a CAGR of 17.0%. In addition, Lennox pays a small dividend with a current yield of 1.11%.

Ten-Year Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Financials

Lennox has had a decent organic performance in the company’s long-term history. From 2002 to 2022, the company’s revenues have grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 2.8% with very minimal acquisitions:

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

After weak revenues in 2019 and 2020, the growth seems to have accelerated – in 2021 and 2022, achieved revenue growth was 15.4% and 12.5% respectively.

The main driver of earnings growth in the long-term has been Lennox’s constantly expanding margins – the margin has consistently risen from a 2002 EBIT margin of 3.8% into a 2022 figure of 13.8%:

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

The margin seems to be a result of operating leverage – although the EBIT margin has risen considerably, Lennox’s gross margin has stayed mostly flat with figures between 25% and 30% with a few years that differ from the range. In the period from 2002 to 2022, Lennox has had an impressive run in SG&A control driving the higher margins – although Lennox’s revenues have grown considerably from 2002, the company’s SG&A expenses have gone down in dollar figures from the year.

So far in 2023, Lennox has reported very good financials. The company’s EBIT margin has gone up into a current trailing figure of 16.0%, up significantly from the achieved 2022 level. After a slow single-digit growth in H1 of 2023, Lennox’s revenues grew by 9.8% in Q3. In the future, growth should also be coming as Lennox is acquiring AES for around $90 million according to Lennox’s Q3 investor presentation. AES generates revenues of around $100 million with installation services, and Lennox sees significant synergies in cross-selling. Furthermore, Lennox is constructing a new manufacturing facility, that should also slightly accelerate the company’s growth in the future.

Valuation

Lennox’s forward P/E multiple currently stands at 21.0, very close to the company’s ten-year average with the exact same rounded figure:

Historical Forward P/E (TIKR)

In my opinion, the P/E multiple seems to price in a good amount of growth. To further contextualize the valuation and to estimate a rough fair value for the stock, I constructed a discounted cash flow model in my usual manner. In the model, I estimate Lennox’s moderate growth to continue in the future. For 2024 and 2025, I estimate a revenue growth rate of 6% as the company’s new factory ramps up production in the years. After 2025, I believe that the growth should come down into a more historical level – I estimate a growth of 4.5% for 2026, with further decreases in growth into a perpetual growth rate of 2.5%.

Lennox’s margin expansion has historically been excellent. I believe that the company should be able to achieve further expansion as the new factory opens fueling growth, and as the company divests its European operations – I estimate the EBIT margin to rise from a 2022 figure of 13.8% into 18.0%, achieved in 2031. As Lennox’s gross margins have historically been between 25% and 30%, I don’t see a margin above 20% as likely. I believe that Lennox’s cash flow conversion should be quite good going forward, after the capex relating to the new factory construction subsides.

Altogether, the mentioned estimates along with a cost of capital of 9.35% craft the following DCF model with a fair value estimate of $282.41, a value around 28% below the stock price at the time of writing. The stock seems to be pricing in a higher amount of earnings growth than I am comfortable in estimating:

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The used cost of capital is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In Q3, Lennox had $11.2 million in interest expenses. With the company’s current amount of interest-bearing debt, Lennox’s interest rate comes up to a low figure of 3.11%. Lennox leverages debt quite moderately, and I estimate a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 15% for the company.

On the cost of equity side, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 4.62% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 5.91% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate for the United States, made in July. Yahoo Finance estimates Lennox’s beta at a figure of 0.96. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.3% into the cost of equity, crafting the figure at 10.59% and the WACC at 9.35%.

Takeaway

Although Lennox is currently performing very well, I don’t believe that the current price represents a very good entry point. The company should be able to achieve growth and margin expansion with the acquisition of AES, divestment of European operations, and the new factory’s opening in 2024. Still, when factoring in margin expansion and a good amount of growth into my DCF model, the stock price seems to be too high. As the stock seems to have a significant downside with estimates that I see as reasonable, I have a sell rating for the stock for the time being.