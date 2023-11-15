Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 15, 2023 4:04 PM ETMilestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.2K Followers

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Waldman - IR

Jan Haverhals - CEO

Keisha Harcum - Controller

Conference Call Participants

Jeremy Pearlman - Maxim Group

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Milestone Scientific's Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode, and the floor will be opened for questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. David Waldman, Investor Relations. David, over to you.

David Waldman

Thank you, Jenny, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining Milestone Scientific's third quarter 2023 financial results conference call. On the call with us today are Arjan Haverhals, Chief Executive Officer; and Keisha Harcum, Controller of Milestone Scientific. The company issued a press release today containing third quarter 2023 financial results, which is also posted on the company's website.

If you have any questions after the call, would like any additional information about the company, please contact Crescendo Communications at (212) 671-1020. The company's management will now provide prepared remarks reviewing the financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Before we get started, we would like to remind everyone that during this conference call, we may make forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control.

Some of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MLSS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MLSS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.