Boy, do I love some of the deals in dividend aristocrats and kings. The accelerated increase of the risk-free rate has decimated several quality dividend stocks that have been paying and raising dividends for decades. Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) is one of those. This is a company that supplies the internal components of home and automotive furniture. As many of the dividend aristocrats and kings exemplify, they are often "behind the scenes" operators that only Original Equipment Manufacturers are familiar with. The companies that help the brands complete their supply chains and sell their building materials and machinery.

Let's take a look at what the aristocrats do:

Above is the sector weighting of the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL). This fund seeks to match the performance of the dividend aristocrats, roughly 65 stocks that have been paying a growing dividend for at least 25 years. As we can see, staples industries and materials comprise the top 3 categories by weight. Leggett & Platt is a mix of industrial, materials, and consumer discretionary.

Near 60% off all-time highs

I've noted in previous articles regarding dividends that the non-cyclical nature of certain stocks is important to provide long-lasting and sustainable dividends. Being held hostage to the whims of economic cycles is injurious to free cash flow which is the lifeblood for which your dividend is birthed. Suppliers to OEMs and consumer defensive stocks are not as sensitive to the economic cycle.

Although Leggett & Platt does have exposure to household formation slowdowns along with automotive strikes, the negative revisions to their business seem to have caused a disproportionate reaction to the stock price versus the actual decade-long growth of the business. I am buying Leggett & Platt as part of my dividend-focused strategy while the risk-free rate remains elevated. I want as many growing versus static long-term yields as I can get.

The Business

Revenue exposure from Fact Set

Segment Revenue Category Percentage Home and Office Furnishings Manufacturing 51.98% Textile Products 18.56% Consumer Vehicle Parts Manufacturing 16.45% Household Appliances and Furnishings Production 7.73% Air, Liquid and Gas Control Equipment 2.93% Click to enlarge

Leggett & Platt is an ancient company by today's stock market standards. A brief description from the 10K:

"Our Bedding Products segment has its roots in the Company's founding in 1883 with the manufacture of steel coil bedsprings. Today, we support our customers' needs from raw materials to components to finished mattresses and foundations to distribution and fulfillment. Our innerspring, specialty foam, and finished product development and production capabilities allow us to create value at each point, from raw materials all the way to private label finished goods and delivery to the consumer."

Leggett & Platt 's unique business is divided into a couple of segments:

A bedding group that makes and markets steel rods, drawn wire, springs, specialty foam, beds, and bed-making machinery.

A specialized products segment that makes automotive and aerospace interior systems. For automotive, it's the seat cushions, cables, motors, and lumbar systems. In aerospace, it's the fluid conveyance systems.

A furniture, flooring, and textile segment that makes home and office furniture, flooring, and home/office interior textiles.

These are the nuts, bolts, widgets, and springs that go into most of the things we sit and lay on. Their end user is normally OEMs [Original Equipment Manufacturers] and Tier 1 distributors and in the case of the bedding segment, they also provide their bed lines to retailers. This company is the backbone of idle human body infrastructure. We owe much of our leisurely comfort to them oftentimes without knowing.

The company has a $3 Billion market cap with nearly $5 Billion in annual revenues. That's a price-to-sales ratio of .65

A focus on returning cash to investors

Returning Cash to Shareholders:

"From 2020 to 2022, we generated $1.32 billion of operating cash, and we returned $740 million of this cash to shareholders in the form of dividends ($659 million) and share repurchases ($81 million). Our long-term priorities for use of cash are: fund organic growth including capital expenditures, pay dividends, fund strategic acquisitions, and repurchase stock with available cash. Total Shareholder Return (TSR) is a primary financial measure that we use to assess long-term performance. TSR = (Change in Stock Price + Dividends) / Beginning Stock Price. We target average annual TSR of 11–14% through an approach that employs four TSR sources: revenue growth, margin expansion, dividends, and share repurchases."

Any time the 10K has a section specifically dedicated to total return focus including dividends, my antennae perk up. The company has total shareholder return as the first and foremost focus of the company. This is a shareholder-first company. These are the types of companies that strive to maintain their dividend through thick and thin. Although they are hitting a bit of an economic rough patch, free cash flow seems to be intact enough to make it through.

Dividend stocks

Getting back to dividend stocks in general, we can see that the year has not been kind to aristocrat and king proxies like Pro Shares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF or the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD). To me, this is a positive place to hunt as a group. In addition to REITs, dividend growers have sold off in favor of growth stocks which were out of favor last year while these guys were in. Round and round we go. Follow the hate and be rewarded.

Heat check

The company is reporting declines year over year in several categories. The revisions to earnings are the catalyst that has demolished the stock and driven the dividend yield up to record heights not seen since the last financial crisis in 2008. A popular Peter Lynch check on how the stock has been priced over ten years compared to its price growth is to chart the 10-year earnings growth line along the 10-year share price growth line. When share price growth is above earnings growth, the stock might be too hot to buy. When the opposite is true, it could warrant some further consideration for purchases.

Here we can see from the above, that Leggett & Platt has grown earnings by 69% over ten years, and revenue has also grown 48%. The share price over this period is now down -22.9%. The earnings growth and share price lines successfully traced each other up until 2021. The steady decline downwards since has undoubtedly been due to the downturn in EPS trends. Revenue has been rather stable. Even though earnings are down, the share price sell-off seems unwarranted as Leggett & Platt still has 69% growth over the decade rather than negative growth.

FCF growth trend line

Free cash flow per share over the decade has also grown 51.8% while shares outstanding have shrunk by 7.3%. Buybacks haven't been huge, but positive free cash flow growth coupled with any reduction in shares outstanding over the period is supportive of dividend bumps on an annual basis.

The 50-year dividend King grower has a low 5-year growth rate at 3.99%. This could shrink in the interim while the company is enduring negative revisions. Again, the payout ratio on an EPS basis is more than 100%. On a TTM free cash flow trend, it's under 60%.

Dividend yield

There haven't been a ton of opportunities to buy this stock at a yield this high. With exposure to both household formation in beds and the automotive industry in seat production, the UAW strikes with Ford (F) General Motors (GM) and Stellantis (STLA), have made shareholders pessimistic about auto production for some of their larger end users. Free cash flow still trends ahead of EPS regardless of these headwinds.

Earnings Vs FCF

Leggett & Platt is traditionally a company that trends higher on free cash flow per share than on earnings per share. This is the calling card of many dividend aristocrats and kings.

Their depreciation and amortization normally trend ahead of capital expenditures. After a brand is established, many mature companies can outlay less capital in forward quarters than they are depreciating and amortizing. This can be seen in the chart below on a 10-year basis.

FCF a share to FWD dividend payout

Just looking at the dividend from an FCF/share TTM basis as compared to the forward dividend, the payout ratio looks quite manageable. We will see in coming quarters what the free cash flow trends look like, but it would need either a big hit in cash from operations or a larger increase in capital expenditures to damage free cash flow to an extent where the company would need a dividend cut.

FCF/share TTM $3.48

FWD Dividend $1.84

Payout ratio 52%

Back to the bad

This can't be all rainbows, sunshine and good deals right? If it was, the stock wouldn't be down nearly 60%.

Headwinds and problems stated on the Q3 earnings call by CEO Mitch Dolloff are as follows:

"Ongoing weak demand impacted our bedding products and furniture, flooring and textile product segments, but was partially offset by continued demand strength in our specialized product segment. Sales in our betting product segment were down 17% versus third quarter of 2022."

"Sales in the quarter were down 9% versus third quarter 2022 from lower volume and raw material related price decreases. Acquisitions added 2% to sales."

"Sales in our furniture, flooring, and textile product segment were down 11% versus third quarter 2022, driven by soft demand across the segment."

"Earnings decreased year-over-year, primarily from lower metal margin in our steel rod business and lower volume in our residential end markets."

"Continued volatility in the macroeconomic environment, continued low consumer demand in residential end markets, and the modest impact we've experienced so far from the UAW strike on our automotive business."

Still some positives

In light of negative revisions and headwinds on the earnings call, cash from operations was actually up year over year at $144 million versus $78 million the Q3 in the previous year.

The big noticeable change in the cash flow statement year over year from Q3 to Q3 is an increase in accounts payable. Cash from operations was used to pay-down debt last year while more borrowing activities ensued this year creating a positive infusion of cash.

Additionally, we can see long-term debt decreasing year over year while current liabilities are increasing. Thus Leggett & Platt is choosing to borrow more on the short end and decrease long-term debt that may need to be rolled over. This is probably management's opinion that long-term rates will continue to decrease and that now is not the time to issue long-term debt.

The company is still expecting cash from operations to be $450-$500 million for 2023. With Capital Expenditures trending at $125 million on a TTM basis, that could leave up to $375 million in free cash flow on a forward basis. With the forward dividend slated at $1.84 per share, and 133 million shares outstanding, that equates to $244 million in forward dividends. If Leggett & Platt hit the high end of their range, the dividend payout would be 65% of free cash flow. It would be a 75% payout if the company only hits its low end. A pullback in CAPEX could be expected in a cooling demand situation.

More from management on the dividend

"Total liquidity was $595 million at September 30th, comprised of $274 million cash on hand and $321 million in capacity remaining under our revolving credit facility. In August, our board of directors declared a third-quarter dividend of $0.46 per share, $0.02 cents or 4.5% higher than last year's third quarter dividend. We continue to deploy our cash in a balanced and disciplined manner. For the full year 2023, we expect capital expenditures of approximately $110 million to $130 million, dividends of approximately $240 million, and minimal spending for acquisitions and share repurchases as we prioritize debt reduction in the near term. Our long-term priorities for use of cash remain unchanged. They include an order of priority, funding organic growth, paying dividends, funding strategic acquisitions, and repurchasing shares with available cash."

Looking at management's opinion of CAPEX and the dividend combined with the current liquidity and forward expectations of operating cash flow up against my review, the two look copasetic. They may have increased short-term borrowing and credit facilities in anticipation of this slowdown, but as stated in the earnings call, paying dividends is high up on the list of priorities, only second to funding organic growth to continue revenue growth.

Valuation

With Kings and aristocrats, I like to use the Gordon Growth Model to evaluate the company value by the dividend payout. It is simply:

Dividends per share[FWD] / Required Rate of Return [RRR]- Dividend growth rate.

For the required rate of return in higher beta stocks, I reference the CAPM or capital asset pricing model. The 5-year rolling average Beta according to Yahoo Finance is 1.28, about 28% more volatile than the market in large part due to this recent downturn. The 5-year dividend growth rate is 3.99%.

CAPM RRR (goodcalculators.com)

Thus we have the forward cash flow of $1.84/11.4%-3.99%= $24.83 /share. We're right on the mark at slightly below fair value for the expected upcoming dividend cash flow.

Risks

A dividend cut after 50+ years of payments would be the biggest risk. If the company doesn't hit at least its low-end estimates of cash from operations, the free cash flow could be impacted and the company would have to decide between seriously curtailing CAPEX, borrowing more, or at least freezing the dividend in place. Right now according to the earnings call, the dividend looks intact and covered going forward, especially with $595 million in liquidity and hints towards lower organic growth and acquisitions. The cash sources from cash and the revolver are a nice cushion for now.

The other item is that even though Leggett & Platt operate in materials and industrial sectors, their end users are consumer discretionary. If rates continue to rise, consumer discretionary end users will be seriously impacted as discretionary spending is highly rate-sensitive due to the consumer use of debt. We've seen a recent pullback in mortgage rates and dovish FED indicators. This could be positive, hopefully.

Summary

This stock is wrecked. The yield has only been higher in the previous great financial crisis circa 2008-2010. The price is basically at 1997 levels. The dividend made it through the last GFC intact. If you believe we have one upcoming that's worse than the last, then by all means stay away from most stocks.

As for me, I'm enjoying the steep discounts on the bolts, widgets, and defensive stocks of the aristocrats and kings. I'd much rather have them than a static treasury yield going forward. This is an important infrastructure-type business that should have a place in society on an ongoing basis. Even a dividend cut would not deter me from holding this one going forward at today's prices.

The United Auto Workers strikes may have been an additional negative catalyst that brought this down more than it should have. Automotive is less than 17% of the company's revenue exposure. They will still need to use Leggett & Platt once the car building is back to full capacity. Seats don't care if they're installed in an ICE or an EV. Furniture and beds wear out regardless of whether you purchase a new house or not. Office chairs are needed in a home or a high rise on Wall Street. Buy.