A Harbinger For REIT Investors

Nov. 16, 2023 7:00 AM ETARE, COLD, REXR10 Comments
Brad Thomas
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • REITs are experiencing a selloff due to higher interest rates, bank tightening, and increased loan defaults.
  • Dividend investors may find better returns in money market funds or Treasury bonds compared to REITs.
  • We have identified three REITs with sustainable and growing dividends: Alexandria Real Estate, Rexford Industrial, and Americold.
Storm Ahead

anilakkus/iStock via Getty Images

Earlier this week I was at my local gym and I began thinking about the current commercial real estate investment landscape.

REITs are currently trading at an approximate 6.3% implied cap rate, vs. the historical average since 2010 of

This article was written by

Brad Thomas
Brad Thomas
113.54K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARE, REXR, MPW, PLD, HR, CCI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I may buy COLD this week.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

D
DividendNovice
Today, 8:24 AM
Comments (47)
Thoughts on REXR v. Stag?
r
rip1955
Today, 8:18 AM
Comments (1.12K)
With (retired) career in the Pharma space, I more than doubled my position in ARE when it dipped into the low 90's breaking my rule of no more than 2% in any single stock. Many of these buildings are bespoke. Divi of 5.2% that will probably adjust upwards by the rate of inflation will make this one a half decent winner to me although I don't see huge price appreciation because interest and cap rates are going to look more like early 2000 timeframe going forward than 2010's. Some additional upside potential but not huge.
c
cpr1200r100
Today, 7:50 AM
Comments (1.79K)
Brad.
Is it time for cigar butts again?
CP
Brad Thomas
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:57 AM
Comments (76.07K)
@cpr1200r100 Yup... let me smoke on that. LOL

All the best
c
cpr1200r100
Today, 7:49 AM
Comments (1.79K)
Own 2 of the 3.

COLD seems to much like a logistics business to me. I prefer the landlord model.

Happily Drippn and Dippn ARE & REXR.
Brad Thomas
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:58 AM
Comments (76.07K)
@cpr1200r100 Thanks for reading and commenting. COLD appears to be on track after a few management missteps. All the best
S
Spanishmoss
Today, 7:37 AM
Comments (1.65K)
Brad, my son-in-law is a very bright electrical engineer whose focus is network engineering (and an occasional adjunct professor at SMU). He is adamant that both ARE and data centers are unlikely to be significantly impacted by office conversions due to the latter’s (ARE and data centers) superior (and specific) construction.

I own and like REXR and ARE… although, I’m not all snuggly about anything on the west coast. Not sure about adding as I have sizable positions in both.

I’ve owned COLD before and like its business model, but Covid emphasized their dependence (more so than most REITs) on cost of operations… labor, juice, etc. I’ll add it to my watch list or make a small plunge.
I
Iggy_de_la_Varga
Today, 7:11 AM
Comments (3.35K)
PLD reported their weakest mkt was So Cal (because of increased supply pressure?) seems to suggest a kink in the REXR thesis?
Brad Thomas
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:15 AM
Comments (76.07K)
@Iggy_de_la_Varga

hmmm....maybe PLD should buy REXR to get local market expertise ?

Thanks for reading and all the best.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

