Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

monday.com: Interminable Strength In A Challenging Time

Nov. 15, 2023 5:47 PM ETmonday.com Ltd. (MNDY)AFRM, HUBS, CRM, TEAM
Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • In the midst of war and a downcycle for software, some may have concluded that monday.com Ltd. would experience disruption in its pace of execution and evolution.
  • However, as I will demonstrate today, monday.com has not skipped a beat: it now operates from its greatest position of strength as a company in its corporate history.
  • This strength is not ethereal; rather, it's concrete. monday.com's strength derives from definitive strategy and crisp execution thereof, which I will briefly discuss with you today.
  • In addition to a consideration of monday.com Ltd.'s strategy via which it's maintained elevated sales growth through a challenging time, I will review the company's most recent quarterly report and provide an update to you regarding the impact of the war on monday.com.
  • In short, with $1.05B in cash, $0 in debt, 34% free cash flow margins, and virtually perfect execution of its multi-product, vertical integration strategy, I continue to like monday.com Ltd. shares at these levels.

Israel Declares War Following Large-Scale Hamas Attacks

Alexi J. Rosenfeld

A Battlefield Of A Different Kind

The world of business is often likened to a battlefield, though, following my decade of military service, I've tried to abandoned this likening. Success in business often determines the standard of living for an

Get started with us today!

This article was written by

Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
15.82K Followers

Louis Stevens offers a proprietary approach to equity (stock) investing.

Employing his Four Foundational Investment Frameworks, Louis purchases industry-leading businesses that possess mountainous cash hoards, robust free cash flow generation, long runways for growth, and quality company cultures.

Here is a snapshot of the performance of the companies selected using these frameworks: https://www.tipranks.com/experts/bloggers/louis-stevens

Whether you're just getting started or are an analyst at a hedge fund, Louis has served folks like yourself throughout his career in equity research and investing. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MNDY, TEAM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MNDY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MNDY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MNDY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.