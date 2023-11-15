Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
5 Closed-End Fund Buys In The Month Of October 2023 (And 1 ETF)

Nov. 15, 2023 5:51 PM ET
Summary

  • October was a challenging month for the equity and fixed-income markets, with surging risk-free rates in the Treasury market putting pressure across the board.
  • I've added to positions with utility, REIT, and municipal bond exposure, taking advantage of some extraordinary discounts in the closed-end fund space.
  • The key theme was to continue to limit adding any significant fund-level leverage to my portfolio in the current month, as I've been doing throughout this year.
stack of silver coins with the chart in Passive income financial concept and financial investment business stock growth. finance freedom concept.

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

October turned out to be another sour month for the overall equity market and for the fixed-income market as well. The biggest theme was surging risk-free rates in the Treasury market that put pressure across the board.

Over time, I look

Comments (2)

s
sdrs95a
Today, 6:32 PM
Investing Group
Comments (510)
ECAT is interesting.
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 6:47 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (18.1K)
@sdrs95a thank you for reading!
