Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BBN: Benefiting From A Market That Appears Too Optimistic About Rates

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-end fund that invests in taxable municipal debt, offering income-seeking investors a different option to corporates.
  • The BBN CEF's yield of 7.18% is lower than most fixed-income closed-end funds, but it offers the advantage of investing in municipal debt, which is generally considered less likely to default.
  • The fund's recent performance has been impressive, outperforming the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index on a total return basis, but its use of leverage makes it more volatile.
  • The market is expecting significant rate cuts next year, but these may be unlikely. The fund will be punished if the market is wrong about this.
  • The fund may be struggling to maintain its distribution right now, although it did fine in the first half of this year.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Energy Profits in Dividends. Learn More »

Coins in denominations of 1 American cent with a portrait of Lincoin on a gray background

Max Zolotukhin/iStock via Getty Images

The BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) is one of the more interesting closed-end funds, or CEFs, that income-seeking investors can purchase in order to achieve their goals. This fund is a bit different than

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
14.45K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

nm10066 profile picture
nm10066
Today, 6:53 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.19K)
Yes, and while we speaking it just came across “The Evening Edit” Elizabeth MeDonald just reported the rules have been changed on figuring the health benefits cost, that being only change they reported on, that was instrumental in bringing down the CPI a small fraction below what was expected. So good luck on all of that if you were buying up stocks on Tuesday. Why am I not surprised.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BBN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BBN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BBN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.