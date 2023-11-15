Chipotle Q3: Strong Performance, But Valuation Does Matter

Brandon Bell

Back in May, I wrote that Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was a great company but that the stock’s valuation looked stretched, giving it a "Hold" rating. The stock is up nearly 4% since then, in line with the S&P over that time period. More recently in August, I thought the company could start to see some headwinds from lapping price increases and a popular LTO going away, and stuck with my "Hold" rating. With the Mexican casual restaurant operator recently reporting earnings, let’s catch up on the stock.

Q3 Results

For Q3, CMG saw its revenue climb 11.3% to $2.5 billion, topping analyst estimates by $30 million.

Comparable restaurant sales rose 5.0%. Transactions grew 4%, with menu prices up about up around 2.8% and mix about -2%.

Adjusted EPS came in at $11.36, easily surpassing analyst consensus of $10.63.

Restaurant-level margins were 26.3%, a 100 basis point year-over-year increase and a 70bps sequential increase.

Cost of sales for the quarter was 29.7%, a decrease of -10 basis compared to the previous year. Last year’s menu price increase was largely offset by food inflation, especially with beef and queso. Labor costs as a percentage of sales were 24.9% a -20bps decrease versus a year ago, as sales leverage outweighed wage inflation.

The company opened 62 locations in the quarter, of which 54 had a Chipotlelane.

CMG bought back $226.3 million in stock at an average price of $1,913.98 in the quarter.

CMG once again posted another good quarter, as the company continued to see solid traffic gains. The company is doing a nice job on the margin front despite continued food and labor cost pressures, with RLM margins once again rising. Its carne asada LTO is also performing well, taking up the slack from the very popular Pastor Al Chicken and outperforming last year’s Garlic Guajillo Steak LTO.

All in all, it would be difficult to find anything wrong with the company's most recent report - it was excellent. While the overall same-store sales numbers were not as robust as prior quarters this year, that was almost all due to price, as transaction growth has continued to be around 4-5% each quarter this year. The company has delivered solid results each quarter this year in my view.

Outlook

For Q4, CMG forecasts comparable-restaurant sales to grow in the mid- to high-single digit range, as it recently took another 3% price increase. The price increase was taken in mid-October, so will have about a 2.2% impact on Q4. Transactions are expected to be up mid-single digits. For the full year, the company is looking for mid- to high-single digit comps, as well.

The company expects COGs of around 30% of sales, due to higher cheese and avocado prices, as well as the shift from Chicken al Pastor as an LTO to carne asada. Labor costs are expected to increase to about mid-25% of sales in Q4 of sales.

The company said its lower-income customers are holding up very well, similar to its medium and high-income customers. The company credited this to its offerings being very affordable.

The company is on track to open 255-285 new restaurants this year. It is looking to add between 285-315 new locations next year, with 80% having a Chipotlelane. It expects even higher new unit growth in 2025.

On its Q3 earnings call, the company also discussed its early ventures outside the U.S., with CEO Brian Niccol saying:

“Outside of North America, we have outlined a plan for Europe to deliver economics that would support accelerated growth. This includes improving our operations by aligning our training tools, systems and culinary with our U.S. operations where it makes sense and is feasible as well as building brand awareness. Similar to our strategy when we first entered new markets in the U.S., we are building brand awareness in Europe through more local initiatives like partnering with local universities, local sports teams and focusing on activities, which gets our food into the hands of potential guests. The good news is our restaurants are staffed stable and the talent we have coming through is exciting. Finally, in the Middle East, we are collaborating with Alshaya Group across development, culinary, supply chain and food safety to support a successful opening of our restaurants next year in Kuwait and Dubai.”

While many quick-service restaurant operators have seen slowdowns in traffic in response to price increases, that hasn’t happened at CMG, as traffic only continues to grow. At the same time, the company is looking to accelerate new unit growth next year, as well, and it also is just beginning to test the waters outside of North America. That’s a nice combination.

Now CMG, like other quick-service restaurant operators, will see a pick-up in labor costs in California next year after California recently put in place legislation to raise the minimum wage for fast food workers in the state to $20 an hour in April, up from $16 in 2022. California is CMG’s largest state, holding about 14% of its locations. The company said it will have to raise wages from high teens to 20%, and will likely have to raise prices in the state in the high single digits. We’ll have to see what type of impact that will have on transactions going forward, but it could be a bit of a headwind next year.

Valuation

CMG stock trades at 33.1x the 2023 EBITDA consensus of $1.86 billion and 27.7x the 2024 EBITDA consensus of $2.22 billion.

From an EBITDAR perspective, it trades at ~27x 2023 numbers and ~23.4x 2024 numbers.

From a P/E perspective, it trades at just over 49x the 2023 EPS estimate of $44.11. Meanwhile, it's valued at about 41x the 2024 EPS estimate of $52.90.

It's projected to grow revenue 13.8% this year, and have low to mid-teens revenue growth over the next several years.

Outside of Wingstop (WING), CMG is one of the highest-valued QSRs out there by a wide amount. Notably, WING uses a franchise model, which tends to get higher valuations. Given its low- to mid-teens growth rate, I think fair value is around $1850, which is about 20x 2024 EBITDAR, which is a tad higher than where I would have pegged it before, given CMG's strong execution.

CMG Valuation Vs Peers (Company Presentation)

Conclusion

CMG continues to bring in customers despite price hikes, showing the power of its brand. I know personally, I’ve had a lot of recent issues when ordering from CMG, from lukewarm food due to digital-only ordering at some locations, to very bland guacamole, to burnt chips, to the customer service app ignoring complaints about these issues. Nonetheless, either these issues are not widespread or customers like the food enough to overlook them.

Meanwhile, the company should face some headwinds from the big California wage increase, but this is more of an industry problem, at least for those chains that have a large percentage of their locations in California. With a bit more affluent customer base, it should be less impacted than a company like Jack in the Box (JACK), whose namesake brand and Del Taco are heavily concentrated in the state and tend to cater to lower-income patrons.

At the end of the day, I think CMG is performing very well, but valuation does matter. And on that front, I think the stock has just gotten ahead of itself. I lean a bit bearish, but not quite enough to lower my “Hold” rating. If the stock had a strong rally over the next few months, I'd probably fade that rally and lower my rating ahead of the potential California labor headwinds, but right now its numbers are just too strong.