Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dentsu Group Inc. (DNTUF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 15, 2023 5:30 PM ETDentsu Group Inc. (DNTUF), DNTUY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.2K Followers

Dentsu Group Inc. (OTCPK:DNTUF) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 14, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Hiroshi Igarashi - President, CEO

Nick Priday - CFO

Michael Komasinski - CEO of Dentsu Americas

Norihiro Kuretani - CEO of Japan

Conference Call Participants

Eiji Maeda - SMBC Nikko Securities

Fiona Orford-Williams - Edison Group

Akitomo Kishimoto - Mizuho Securities

Julien Roch - Barclays

Operator

Welcome to the Dentsu 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Call. This is a reminder that today's call is being recorded. This call will be held in Japanese and English with simultaneous translation for those joining online. Please choose your preferred language from the bottom of the Zoom’s screen. For those joined on the telephone line, you will only be able to hear the original language spoken.

Today's presentation materials are available on the Dentsu Group website. Joining me today are CEO, Dentsu Group Inc. Hiroshi Igarashi.

Hiroshi Igarashi

[Foreign Language]

Operator

CFO, Dentsu Group, Inc., Nick Priday.

Nick Priday

Hi, everybody, Nick here.

Operator

CEO, Dentsu Americas and Global President, Data and Technology; Michael Komasinski.

Michael Komasinski

Hi, everyone. It's Michael here.

Operator

CEO Dentsu Japan, Norihiro Kuretani.

Norihiro Kuretani

[Foreign Language]

Operator

The agenda for today will start with business update from CEO, Hiroshi Igarashi. CFO, Nick Priday will then present the financial update followed by CEO strategic update from Hiroshi Igarashi. We will invite you to ask questions after the presentations. Mr. Igarashi, please go ahead.

Hiroshi Igarashi

This is Igarashi. Good evening, and thank you for joining our Q3 earnings call today. I would like to go over the third quarter highlights first.

In the third quarter, we continued with our One Dentsu implementation, which will allow us to better serve our clients, offering larger, more impactful integrated growth solutions to grow our clients' businesses. Against a difficult trading backdrop in

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About DNTUF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DNTUF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.