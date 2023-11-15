Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BioVie: Upcoming Phase 3 Readout In Alzheimer's May Create Significant Value

Nov. 15, 2023 6:54 PM ETBioVie Inc. (BIVI)4 Comments
E. Roudasev
Summary

  • BioVie is set to report topline data from its Phase 3 trial in Alzheimer's disease, with a high likelihood of reaching statistical significance.
  • Blinded data from the trial showed a reduction in amyloid burden and cognitive improvements in about 75% of patients.
  • NE3107, BioVie's drug candidate, appears to show efficacy across all hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease, including aging.
  • Though full data have not been communicated, my analysis of the blinded data indicates a high likelihood of reaching statistical significance.
  • BioVie, trading at a $120 million market cap, may see a significant upside in case of positive results.

Thesis

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI), currently valued by the market at about $120 million, is about to report topline data from a Phase 3 study in Alzheimer’s disease [AD] between Thanksgiving and early December. In my previous

E. Roudasev
I am working in the financial sector. My areas of interest are technology, biotech, pharmaceutical companies, banks and a bit of shipping when an actionable trade passes on my radar.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BIVI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

shortburner
Yesterday, 8:00 PM
Awesome article! I've been holding this stock since IPO. Thank you for the excellent research.
For the Prince
Yesterday, 7:59 PM
In addition to promising coginitive measures and amyloid burden, the other promising bits from the blinded data presented at CTAD was a median brain volume increase. While the number of patients evaluated for those data were small, even normal old people, let alone mild to moderate Alz patients, almost always show brain volume reduction.

www.nature.com/...

we will have to wait and see the unblinded top line, but very bullish on the potential of success and yes, potential of a major increase considering the indication and the current small market cap.
mscolnik
Yesterday, 7:56 PM
Any comments about the risk factors included in the SEC quarterly report (page 25):
For example, during routine monitoring of blinded data from our Phase 3 study (NCT04669028) of NE3107, we uncovered what appears to be potential scientific misconduct and significant non-compliance with GCPs and regulation at six sites. We have alerted the FDA’s Office of Scientific Integrity (“OSI”) about these issues and believe OSI will perform a thorough, competent, objective and fair research of any potential scientific misconduct and non-compliance of GCPs and regulation. Sensitivity analysis excluding data from these six problematic sites has been performed and accounted for in the statistical analysis plan for the study (NCT04669028). Nonetheless, these findings of potential scientific misconduct and significant GCP violations may call into question the rigor, robustness and validity of the entire data set for this study (NCT04669028) and may require additional clinical studies to confirm the final results of the study.
Do you think that will affect the results of the study readout?
TJCJR
Yesterday, 7:26 PM
Compared to other trial sizes BIVI seems small…why so few patients?
