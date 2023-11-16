What is a Tax-Free Savings Account?

TFSA stands for Tax Free Savings Account, which is a registered type of investment account that Canadians can use to grow their wealth without incurring any tax liabilities. The TFSA scheme was implemented in 2009. It offers Canadians an alternative to a

How do TFSAs work?

Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) , which allows investments to grow tax-free until withdrawals from the plan are made.

Tax-Free Savings Accounts allow Canadians to contribute after-tax dollars to an investment account that can grow without the planholder incurring tax liabilities from the gains. And when the account owner withdraws funds, there is also no taxation applied.

TFSAs can be invested in a variety of investments such as stocks, bonds, Guaranteed Investment Certificates, mutual funds and ETFs.

The government of Canada stipulates an annual maximum contribution that residents, can make to a TFSA. This maximum has tended to vary from year to year. Excess contribution room can be used in future years.

TFSAs versus RRSPs

TFSAs differ from Registered Retirement Savings Plans in the following ways:

TFSA contributions are made from funds remaining after income tax has already been paid on earnings. RRSP contributions are made from pre-tax earnings.

Withdrawals from a TFSA are tax-free, since the funds contributed were already subject to tax. However, RRSP/RRIF withdrawals are taxable in the year of withdrawal from the plan.

TFSA annual maximum contributions are set annually by the government, and the limit is the same for all Canada residents. RRSP annual maximum contributions are a function of an individual's income level, with an upper limit.

Depending on how high an individual's RRSP/RRIF withdrawals are, the Government of Canada can clawback some of that person's Old Age Security (OAS) entitlements. However, TFSA withdrawals have no possible effect on OAS entitlements.

TFSAs versus Non-Registered Investment Accounts

Both TFSA and non-Registered Investment Account contributions are made from after-tax dollars, but these accounts differ in the following ways:

Earnings on non-Registered Investment Accounts are subject to taxation on interest, dividends, and capital gains, as realized. TFSA earnings do not incur tax liabilities.

TFSAs have a stipulated maximum contribution per annum. There are no limits to how much people can invest in a non-registered account.

There are certain types of fringe investments that can be held in a non-registered account, but not a TFSA. For example, futures contracts cannot be held in a TFSA nor an RRSP.

Who Can Open A TFSA?

Canadian residents 18 years of age or older can open a TFSA. Account holders do not need to be Canadian Citizens.

Additionally, non-residents of Canada who possess a Social Insurance Number can still hold and contribute to a TFSA, but deposits to the account while a non-resident are subject to a 1% monthly tax.

U.S. Citizens who do not reside in Canada, and who do not hold a Social Insurance Number, are not eligible for TFSA accounts.

TFSA Contribution Limits

Since 2009, when the Government of Canada introduced the Tax-Free Savings Account scheme, annual contribution limits have varied from year to year, ranging from $5,000 to $10,000.

For an up-to-date list of contribution limits, visit the Government of Canada webpage for TFSAs.

TFSA Tax Considerations

Canadians readily debate whether a TFSA or an RRSP is the better investment account option. The answer really depends on each individual's specific circumstances. Considerations might include: