Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Desktop Metal: It's Over

Nov. 15, 2023 7:30 PM ETDesktop Metal, Inc. (DM)
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The stock is plummeting and investors should avoid it, as the company's execution has been lacking and its Q3 results were disappointing.
  • The company's revenue is falling year-over-year, but its aggressive cost-cutting campaign may help achieve breakeven EBITDA for Q4.
  • Desktop Metal has revised its outlook for 2023, expecting year-over-year declines in revenue and adjusted EBITDA, and a cash raise may be necessary in 2024.
  • Could there be a reverse stock split, which could lead to further selling?
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of BAD BEAT Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Professional young gamer playing online on PC upset because of losing the game.

whitebalance.oatt/E+ via Getty Images

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) is a 3D printing company that we have traded long and short several times. We turned pretty negative on it earlier this year and we called it "dead money." The stock is

Join a community seeking outsized returns

Get more with our playbook to advance your savings and retirement timeline by embracing a blended trading and investing approach at our one-stop shop.

Trade and invest like a winner. Act now and you can lock in $65 of savings immediately off the normal price and access our performance. 

Yes, lets get started!

We invite you to try us out, with a money back guarantee if you aren't satisfied within your first 30 days. There's also a light version of BAD BEAT, on sale for 55 cents a day with great benefits. Get in the game!

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
39.73K Followers

Quad 7 Capital is a team of 9 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for the February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group Bad Beat Investing, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook.

Benefits of Bad Beat Investing include: Learning how to understand the pinball nature of markets, execute well-researched written trade ideas per week, use 4 chat rooms, receive daily analyst call summaries, learning options trading, & extensive trading tools.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.