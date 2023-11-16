Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Paramount Group: Pull The Plug

Philip Eric Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Office REITs have been heavily impacted by the work-from-home trend, resulting in a YTD loss of over 20%.
  • Office REITs had the third-worst performance of any REIT sector in Q3 earnings season, with a 14% decline in FFO from a year ago.
  • Major markets with long commute times, such as San Francisco and New York City, are experiencing ongoing softness in demand for office space.
  • Paramount Group specializes in office properties in San Francisco and New York City.
  • The company is faced with soft demand, falling revenue, and heavy debt.

Portrait of male CEO in big corner office, looking out of window

Klaus Vedfelt

The drumbeat of bad news continues for Office REITs. Seriously upwinded by the WHF (Work From Home) trend, Office REITs on the whole have lost more than (-20)% YTD, while all the major indices, except the S&P 600 (Small-Cap), have posted returns in positive territory, led by the

This article was written by

Philip Eric Jones is a financial writer, educator, artist, and inspirational speaker. He writes about investing for retirement with a focus on Growth stocks and REITs. He is a contributor to the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. The service features a team of analysts focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer the opportunity for reliable income, diversification, and inflation hedging..

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VNQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

A Buy, Sell, or Hold rating in this article does not constitute a Buy, Sell, or Hold recommendation. All investors should exercise their own due diligence, before investing in any stock.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

howard2374 profile picture
howard2374
Today, 9:50 AM
Comments (1.08K)
Not to be confused with Paramount Global NASDAQ: PARAP. Which makes motion pictures, and is also below water. However, PARAP is starting to come back.
