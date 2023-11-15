Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (HGHAF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.2K Followers

High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (OTCPK:HGHAF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Maguire - CEO

Lonn Bate - Interim CFO

Conference Call Participants

Josef Schachter - Schachter Energy Research Services Inc.

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the High Arctic Energy Services 2023 Q3 Results Conference Call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to High Arctic's Chief Executive Officer, Mike Maguire. Please go ahead, Mr. Maguire.

Michael Maguire

Thank you, Hassan, and good afternoon to everyone. Welcome to High Arctic's third quarter conference call. Today, I'll be providing an update on the press release we issued a short time ago today, November 15, including a discussion of our financial performance for the third quarter of 2023.

Following my remarks, I'll hand the call over to our Interim Chief Financial Officer, Lonn Bate. Lonn will be discussing our financial performance for the third quarter. After our formal comments, we'll open the call to answer any questions that you may have.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that certain information presented today may include forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect High Arctic's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and they are subject to certain risks, which could cause actual performance and financial results to vary materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements.

For additional information on these risks, please take a look at our management's discussion and analysis and the amended and restated 2022 Annual Information Form available on our website or on the SEDAR website, look under the heading Risk Factors.

Starting with operations in Papua New Guinea. And during this quarter, Rig 103 had strong operational performance. This represents the second full quarter of drilling activity for the corporation

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About HGHAF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HGHAF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.