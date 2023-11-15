Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TLT: 20-Year Rates Have Peaked, Time To Buy Bonds (Ratings Upgrade)

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.98K Followers

Summary

  • iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF is a fixed income ETF widely used by retail investors to go long 20-year treasury bonds.
  • After the latest CPI figures, the market is no longer pricing in further Fed rate hikes and is even seeing potential rate cuts starting in May 2024.
  • Expect the 5.32% level in 20-year rates to be this cycle's top, with long rates moving lower towards 4% going forward as the economy deteriorates.
  • After the 2006-2007 monetary cycle, we can see how long rates settled around 4%, even with Fed Funds collapsing.
  • While long rates have likely peaked, the path forward for 20-year treasury yields will be uneven and volatile, with China and Japan net sellers of treasuries.
Close up of Chalkboard with Finance Business Graph

cnythzl

Thesis

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is a fixed income exchange traded fund. The vehicle is widely used by retail investors to go long 20-year treasury bonds, with the fund seeking to track the investment results of the

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.98K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

e
energyguy921
Yesterday, 9:13 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.99K)
Famous last words …
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TLT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TLT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.