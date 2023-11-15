cnythzl

Thesis

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is a fixed income exchange traded fund. The vehicle is widely used by retail investors to go long 20-year treasury bonds, with the fund seeking to track the investment results of the IDC US Treasury 20+ Year Index.

We wrote about this name before back in August, when we warned investors that long rates were not done in their upward move, with the 'higher for longer' Fed necessitating an increase in term premium:

Prior Rating (Author)

The fund moved significantly lower after our Sell rating, with retail investors having been well served to stay away from what ended up being a rough -15% move down in the fund's price.

With the October CPI numbers coming in flat month-on-month and now at 3.2% year-on-year, the market has stopped pricing in any more Fed hikes, and moreover is seeing cuts as early as May 2024.

In this article we are going to outline why we believe 20-year rates have peaked, the expected price impact on TLT, and more importantly also provide our thoughts on the path forward.

History does not repeat itself but it often rhymes

The CPI figures that came out have completely re-set forward expectations, with the market now seeing virtually no probabilities of further rate hikes and actual rate cuts starting May 2024:

Meeting Probabilities (CME)

In the above table, courtesy of CME, we can see how the market is assigning below 6% probabilities for Fed Funds above 550 bps in December, January, and March, respectively, with a significant shift in views on a potential cut as soon as May 2024.

As shocking as it might be for some readers, the current monetary policy path is a carbon copy of what happened in the 2006-2007 cycle:

Fed Funds vs 20-Year Rates (The Fed)

During that time frame we saw Fed Funds top out at 5.25%, and more importantly a 1-year time frame after the first intersection of the Fed Funds level with 20-year rates. They first intersected in July 2006, with long rates then going lower than Fed Funds, before touching again at the end of the monetary cycle in July 2007. Fed Funds then moved significantly lower, while 20-year rates glided down to 4%.

Fast forward to 2022-2023 and we are seeing an exact replica of that period. The current Fed Funds target is 5.25%-5.5%, and the first intersection of Fed Funds with long rates occurred in November 2022. Long rates spent most of 2023 below Fed Funds, with a final push higher in September/October when the market started to correctly price the 'higher for longer' mantra via term premium. The rates touched in late October/early November 2023, with 20-year rates peaking at 5.32%. The symmetry with the past cycle is uncanny here.

Expect the 5.32% level in 20-year rates to be this cycle's top, with long rates moving lower towards 4% going forward as the economy deteriorates and the market starts pricing in more rate cuts. After the 2006-2007 cycle, we can see how long rates settled around 4%, even with Fed Funds collapsing. We are going to further discuss in this article why we think term premium is here to stay on the long end of the curve.

The only risk factor to this view is a sudden re-acceleration of inflation figures, but we are of the opinion that monetary tightening is still occurring in the background via the Fed balance-sheet run-off and tightening of lending conditions, thus keeping a lid on inflation figures.

It is going to be a bumpy ride forward

Although we believe we have seen a peak in long rates, do not expect a linear rally in bonds going forward. Outside the normal monetary forces at play currently, there are also external demand and supply factors to consider:

China Holdings (BofA)

Japan and China are the largest foreign holders of U.S. treasuries, with Japan owning roughly $1.1 trillion in treasuries while China has around $805 billion. With a slowing economy and a depreciating currency, China has been a net seller in the past year, flows which have accelerated as of late. To prop up the yuan, China sells dollars (i.e. treasuries) and buys yuan. Similarly, to finance fiscal stimulus, the country needs to sell some of its treasury holdings.

Japan has also been hit by a sliding yen, currency which has reached its lowest level against the dollar in the past 30 years:

The weakness in the yen and yuan will translate into a lower demand level from these historic holders of treasuries, as they both sell treasuries to defend their currencies:

In July, the Treasury Department increased its net borrowing forecast for the quarter ending this month from $733 billion to a record $1 trillion. But that debt will be more difficult to sell. "The reason it matters now is because there is increasing supply of U.S. Treasuries, and the rest of the marginal buyers are all shrinking as well," said Daniel Gerard, senior global multi-asset strategist at State Street Global Markets. Both China and Japan are keen on supporting their own currencies which have been struggling against a strong dollar. Source: Nikkei Asia

We are already starting to get a taste of what this actually means via higher volatility stemming from auctions gone wrong, and yields which are not following a linear downward path. Investors love to think about market moves as linear events. Rates hit a peak and then they just follow a nice downward gliding path with everybody being able to predict the move and make money. Right? Wrong.

Expect increased volatility going forward, and a non-linear rate path within a larger down move. While a year from now long rates will be lower, do not expect the move to follow a straight line down. Expect a bumpy ride.

Where are 20-year rates going?

While we believe we have seen peak rates, do not expect a return to the low rate of the 2010-2021 monetary environment. We believe it has become clear to Fed officials that systemic low rates are long term negative for the economy via the creation of asset bubbles in various corners of the market. The Fed and the Treasury have been much more pro-active lately in addressing crisis situations via targeted actions rather than blunt monetary policy.

The best example is the regional banking crisis from March/April 2023 that saw the creation of the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP). During the initial stages of the crisis the forward markets started pricing in significant rate cuts, hence assuming the crisis will translate into a monetary policy response. Instead, the Fed and the Treasury created the BTFP program which targeted the issue at hand, namely funding for 'held to maturity' securities on banks' balance sheets and associated mark-to-market unrealized losses. The federal program, coupled with a number of assisted takeovers, restored faith in the system and did not force the Fed to cut rates.

Expect to see more along these lines, with the Fed and the Treasury designing specific tools and programs to assist flaring issues, rather than use monetary easing. The net result is going to be systemically higher long rates when compared to the past decade. In effect, we are going to see the reversion to a more normalized environment with a permanent term premium. To that end we see a 3.5% to 4% range for 20-year rates going forward, even after the Fed lowers Fed Funds to our 2.5% estimate, the new neutral rate in our opinion.

Conclusion

TLT is a fixed income ETF. The vehicle represents an expression of views on 20-year rates via its holdings of treasuries. We believe we have seen the cycle top in long rates, and the path forward for 20-year treasury yields is an uneven move towards 4%. This view translates into a $100 price point for TLT in the next 12 months, given its duration profile, thus a buy at the current levels.

Given the issues on the demand side from China and Japan do not expect a linear move down in rates, but a very uneven and volatile one, marked by periods of intermediate moves higher as we saw last week from a difficult Treasury auction.