Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wesdome Gold Mines: The End Of Limbo Is In Sight (Ratings Upgrade)

Nov. 15, 2023 9:32 PM ETWesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO:CA), WDOFF
Itinerant profile picture
Itinerant
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Wesdome Gold Mines has faced challenges with the re-opening of the Kiena mine, leading to the need for external funding and pressure on the balance sheet.
  • The share price has been stagnant this year, but production is expected to ramp up in early 2024.
  • A strong fourth quarter is most likely under way.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Itinerant Musings get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Macro picture of a raw golden nugget found on a mine

plastic_buddha

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCQX:WDOFF) (TSX:WDO:CA) used to be a market darling promising outsized growth from a planned restart of its Kiena mine near Val d'Or in Quebec. This restart was going to be funded internally from

And Before We Go...

Please consider a free trial subscription to Itinerant's Musings.

In this service we offer

  • Exclusive access to our small and mid-cap ideas;
  • A lively community of like-minded investors;
  • Regular commentary and outlook on metal prices;
  • One-on-one contact with the author.
  • Plenty more.

We'd love to have you on board.

This article was written by

Itinerant profile picture
Itinerant
6.18K Followers

Itinerant is an engineer with over 30 years of international work experience and deep connections in the mining sector. He holds a PhD in engineering. Itinerant covers the resource sector, with a focus on precious metals, base metals and energy stocks of all sizes. His research explicitly includes small and micro-cap juniors, and he tries to manage the associated risks in a methodical manner.

He leads the investing group Itinerant Musings where he offers: Exclusive research on mining and energy metals stocks, access to his personal portfolio, real-time trade alerts, a network of industry contacts, community and author discussion via 24/7 chat, archived legacy Pro articles, and more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WDO:CA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WDO:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WDOFF
--
WDO:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.