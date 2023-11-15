AaronAmat

Dear readers,

I haven't been very bullish on major market indices lately.

I've summarized most of the reasons why I'm not investing in the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) in my two latest pieces - here (3 sectors to buy instead) and here (why treasuries are NOT the answer). And these conclusions extend to the Nasdaq (NDX) as well.

In short, I believe big tech has made the index overvalued and therefore future returns are likely to be sub-par. And these aren't just my thoughts either, as confirmed by JPMorgan's (JPM) 5% annual return forecast over the next 5 years.

J.P.Morgan Asset Management

My long-term view remains unchanged, but I believe that over the past two weeks, recent events have shifted sentiment in the short-term, significantly increasing the chances of a year-end rally in the broader market.

In this article, I want to discuss some key points that have, in my opinion, resulted in the change in sentiment and discuss what I'm doing about it.

What has happened?

Let's start by setting the scene.

Economic growth has accelerated to 4.9% in Q3 as higher wages and a tight labor market helped fuel very strong consumer spending. This was the fastest GDP growth since Q1 2021, when the economy re-opened after Covid, and reached far above the Fed's targeted non-inflationary growth rate of 1.8%.

Reuters

Despite strong GDP growth, CPI in October came in at 0% month-over-month and 3.2% YoY. And the Fed's preferred measure Core CPI came in at 4% YoY. While not at the Fed's 2% target, there's no denying that inflation has come down a lot over the past 12 months.

CNBC

And that's despite the heavily weighted shelter CPI still reported at 6.7%, despite real time rent indices already showing YoY declines in national rents.

Apartment list

As a result, the Fed has decided to pause rate hikes at their most recent FOMC meeting on November 1st. As a result yields (across the yield curve) dropped by 20-30 bps and sparked a major stock market rally with the S&P 500 climbing by more than 6% in less than two weeks.

Data by YCharts

What could happen?

Does this mean that we are back in full bull market mode?

Not quite.

Yes, inflation is likely to continue to decline and recent data has significantly decreased the likelihood of further significant rate hikes. But I just don't think that we can avoid a recession.

Here's why.

The consumer has remained surprisingly strong throughout 2023 but is already weakening under the surface. The savings rate is well below historical averages, excess savings from the pandemic are being depleted by the day and credit card balances are rising.

J.P.Morgan Asset Management

Moreover, car and credit card delinquencies are also increasing as 7% of borrowers are more than 30 days behind on their payments. Add to that student loans which resumed payments in October are expected to take out further 0.3% of consumer spending and the picture becomes somewhat grim.

J.P.Morgan Asset Management

A weaker consumer could jeopardize the ability to hit EPS targets for the index. Currently, consensus is very optimistic calling for double-digit EPS growth in 2024 and 2025. That's almost double the historical average. And if consumer spending slows and we slip into a recession, it's quite unlikely that these targets will be hit.

J.P.Morgan Asset Management

The bond market has been predicting a recession for over a year with a deeply inverted yield curve. Many have concluded that the bond market simply got it wrong this time because we haven't had a recession but what few realize is that the yield curve inversion happens on average 24 months before the recession starts. That means that we're still on track with the expected start of a recession in October 2024.

Could the bond market be wrong here?

Of course, but it's worth noting that it has a pretty good track record and got it right in 1970, 1975, 1980, 1982, 1991, 2001, 2009 and 2020.

FRED

I'm fairly confident that a recession is still coming and once again I'm not alone. UBS expects growth to slow materially in 2024 and lead to significant Fed cuts of up to 2.75%.

They said the following:

As the slowdown in the economy and the extra disinflationary leg begin in earnest, we expect the Fed in the second half of the year to turn to full-on accommodation, with more rate reductions, in line with what it has done historically.

I see UBS's forecast of 2.75% in cuts by the end of 2024 as very extreme.

For reference, the futures market currently gives the highest (30%) probability of cuts of 1% in total and UBS's forecast has a 0% probability right now.

Fed Watchtool

Nonetheless, I expect the Fed to cut rates in response to a recession as it did every single time in history.

Fred

One thing to consider before we discuss positioning is that historically rate cuts usually coincide with a start of a market selloff. This was indeed true in 2001 and 2009 when the economy faced severe crises. In 2020, the sell-off was short-lived, however, and the stock market quickly recovered thanks to unprecedented stimulus from the Fed.

It's hard to know what will happen this time as it will largely depend on the severity of the recession and the Fed's response. But if consumer spending slows, I'd expect companies whose cash flows suffer the most to decline meaningfully, while those that manage to keep their cash flows stable should do fine and if they're interest rate sensitive to start with they might even benefit. In short, I expect the overall effect of a recession to be negative on the index and neutral to slightly positive on some of selected stocks.

Y Charts

How to position?

I continue to be sceptical of investing in the S&P 500. It is true that sentiment has improved and we are entering seasonality tailwinds with November and December being very strong months historically. As a result, we might end up having a strong year-end rally in the S&P 500.

Stock Analysis

But the risk-reward just doesn't make sense here.

The index trades at an above average forward P/E multiple, future EPS might be overestimated if we slip into a recession (likely), and historically a recession and rate cuts tend to lead to significant downside in the index. I'm not willing to take on these risks just to make extra 5% in the year-end rally.

My medium to long-term outlook hasn't changed. This is why I continue to position primarily in interest rate sensitive high-dividend value names such as REITs, Utilities and preferred shares. And expect these to outperform once rates decline.

I fully recognize that these sectors will underperform for as long as interest rates remain high, but I don't mind because I'm collecting very high dividends in the meantime, re-investing at low prices and waiting for upside which I consider as very likely to materialize.

Full disclosure, I might enter some swing trades on selected tech stocks to try to take advantage of the rally. But this is trading, not investing and it in no way means that my core long-term strategy or portfolio has changed.