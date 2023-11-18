Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Philip Morris: The More It Falls, The More You May Buy

Nov. 18, 2023 12:00 PM ETPhilip Morris International Inc. (PM)1 Comment
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.72K Followers

Summary

  • The massive pessimism observed in the PM stock's valuations and prices is likely attributed to Mr. Market's growing concerns about the secular trend of declining cigarette demand.
  • However, the company has proven naysayers wrong, with increasing volumes and top/ bottom line expansions, on top of the raised FY2023 adj EPS guidance.
  • PM may very well achieve its ambitious 2030 target, with IQOS already growing in adoption globally and the management submitting for the US FDA approval in October 2023.
  • While the illegal vaping products are still rampant in the US, we believe that its robust IQOS branding and global marketing expertise may be the key to its success domestically.
  • Combined with the attractive potential returns from capital appreciation and dividend income, we continue to rate the PM stock as a Buy for income oriented investors whom are looking to buy and drip indefinitely.
Portrait of nice funky cheerful guy wear dollar specs throwing currency us 100 hundred budget isolated over pink pastel color background

Deagreez/iStock via Getty Images

We previously covered Philip Morris (NYSE:NYSE:PM) in July 2023, discussing its excellent prospects as the consumer demand for its products remained robust despite the price hikes thus far.

The management had also intensified its investments in IQOS ILUMA, with the smoke-free

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.72K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

bk25 profile picture
bk25
Today, 12:12 PM
Comments (1.27K)
Imagine where the cig biz would be if it did not make people sick. Long term I think the fact that these products used to make people sick will be a distant memory.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.