We previously covered Philip Morris (NYSE:NYSE:PM) in July 2023, discussing its excellent prospects as the consumer demand for its products remained robust despite the price hikes thus far.

The management had also intensified its investments in IQOS ILUMA, with the smoke-free segment targeted to be the company's top and bottom line driver by 2030, resulting in our Buy rating.

In this article, we will be discussing the massive pessimism observed in the PM stock's valuations and prices, attributed to Mr. Market's growing concerns about the secular trend of declining cigarette demand.

However, we believe that the correction has been overly done, since the tobacco company continues to record growing volumes in the latest quarter, contributing to the expansion in its top/ bottom lines and the safety of its dividends.

We shall further discuss why we iterate our Buy rating.

PM's Long-Term Dividend Investment Thesis Remains Robust

For now, PM has generated a robust FQ3'23 results, with revenues of $9.14B (+2% QoQ/ +13.8% YoY) and adj EPS of $1.67 (+4.3% QoQ/ +20.3% YoY), while also raising its FY2023 adj EPS growth at between +10% and +10.5% ex-FX to approximately $6.065 at the midpoint.

Investors may want to note that the management has raised its FY2023 adj EPS guidance twice, from the +8% YoY growth in the FQ4'22 earnings call, +8% in FQ1'23, and +8.75% in FQ2'23.

Despite so, PM has been sold off over the past few months, with the stock currently retesting its critical support levels of $90s. The pessimism is palpable indeed, with its fellow tobacco stocks faring worse than expected.

On the one hand, thanks to PM's consistently growing debts of $42.92B (+3.6% QoQ/ +97.1% YoY) from the Swedish Match acquisition, its dividend income investment thesis has been temporarily destabilized.

For example, the tobacco company reported an impacted TTM Interest Coverage of 8.84x and Dividend Coverage Ratio of 1.19x, compared to its 5Y mean of 15.38x/ 1.15x and sector median of 7.54x/ 2.03x, respectively.

The elevated debts have also hit the company hard, with an annualized interest expense of $1.54B (-7.8% QoQ/ +96.4% YoY) by the latest quarter.

On the other hand, this headwind has been well balanced by the unexpected increase in PM's cigarette volumes on a QoQ basis to 161.13B (+4.12B/ -0.83B YoY), despite the hiked prices thus far.

The demand for its Heated Tobacco Units and Oral Tobacco Products continue to grow to 32.47B (+1.05B QoQ/ +4.97B YoY) and 209M (+11.6M QoQ) as well, further implying the company's success across its well-diversified portfolio.

Most importantly, PM has been able to generate a robust gross profit margin of 65.5% (+1.5 points QoQ/ +2 YoY) and recovering operating margins of 35.9% (+6.2 points QoQ/ -6.8 YoY), as the management continues to integrate Swedish Match and optimize costs during this period of higher inflationary pressures.

While the tobacco company's operating margin has yet to return to the hyper-pandemic heights of 41.6%, it is already nearing its FY2019 levels of 37.1% (-1.2 points YoY).

Therefore, while we may not agree with the additional debt and interest obligations at this time of elevated interest rate environment, as highlighted above with a growing weighted average interest rate of 4.433% (+0.086 points QoQ/ +1.101 YoY) by the latest quarter, it appears that PM's aggressive growth strategy may have paid off for now.

In addition, the tobacco company's robust annualized Free Cash Flow of $12.16B (inline QoQ/ +8.1% YoY) is more than sufficient to cover the $2.62B of debt maturing within the year and $7.88B of annual dividend obligation (inline QoQ/ +1.5% YoY).

Most importantly, PM is still expected to record an impressive top and bottom line expansion at a CAGR of +7.2% and +6.1% through FY2025, compared to its historical CAGR of +2.9% and +4.9% between FY2016 and FY2022, respectively.

Based on the consensus FY2025 adj EPS of $7.15 and its adj FWD P/E valuation of 14.66x, there appears to be an excellent upside potential of +15.9% to our long-term price target of $104.81.

The consensus also project a sustained expansion in PM's Free Cash Flow generation, implying that its dividend payouts may remain safe over the next few years.

Lastly, the estimates imply an accelerated CAGR of +3.14% for its dividend per share growth through FY2025, compared to +2.74% between FY2019 and FY2022.

Assuming so, it appears that PM remains a great Buy for income oriented investors, especially since the recent sell-off has contributed to its expanded forward dividend yields of 5.80%, compared to its 4Y average of 5.42% and sector median of 2.78%.

So, Is PM Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

For now, the PM stock's FWD P/E valuations of 14.66x and Price/ Cash Flow of 13.66x have been overly moderated compared to its 1Y means of 15.73x/ 15.43x and 3Y pre-pandemic means of 18.09x/ 19.17x, respectively.

This phenomenon is likely attributed to Mr. Market's growing concerns about the secular trend of declining cigarette demand.

However, we believe that the correction has been overly done, since PM has been diligently diversifying its tobacco offerings with Heated Tobacco and Oral products, with the smoke-free segment already recording a high growth trend with revenues of $3.23B (+4.1% QoQ/ +35.7% YoY).

While the company does not break down the smoke-free segment's profitability, keen investors may already infer its expanding profit contribution from the management's commentary in the recent earnings call:

Swedish Match smoke-free portfolio has excellent economic... with its operating profit before G&A approaching one quarter of our total smoke-free business year-to-date. ZYN continues to perform exceptionally with strong adult consumer traction. We expect excellent organic OI growth over the second half of the year. Combining this strong profit performance with the continuation of ZYN’s phenomenal growth and diligent cost management allows us to raise our currency neutral adjusted diluted EPS growth forecast to plus 10% to plus 10.5%.

As a result, we are confident that PM may achieve its aggressive target of smoke-free products making up over two-thirds of its revenue by 2030.

This is especially given the increased IQOS adoption with 27.4M global users by September 2023 (+0.2M QoQ/ +7.9M YoY) and the submission of the IQOS ILUMA heating system for the US FDA marketing approval in October 2023 and a strategic launch by Q2'24. This will build upon the device's growing popularity in Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Latam, amongst others.

While the illegal vaping products are still rampant in the US, we believe that PM's robust IQOS branding and global marketing expertise may be the key to its success domestically, where alternative tobacco products are rapidly growing in popularity amongst transitioning smokers.

Combined with the attractive potential returns from capital appreciation and dividend income, we continue to rate the PM stock as a Buy for income oriented investors whom are looking to buy and drip indefinitely.