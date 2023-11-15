Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.2K Followers

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Robert Lahey - Head of Investor Relations

Bill Mulligan - Chief Executive Officer

Kai Strohbecke - Chief Financial Officer

Peter Aschenbrenner - Chief Strategy Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Vrabel - Bank of America

Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs

Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James

Philip Shen - ROTH MKM

Donovan Schafer - Northland Capital Markets

William Grippin - UBS

Andrew Percoco - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good day ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Maxeon Solar Technologies' Third Quarter 2023 earnings call. Currently all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

And now I would like to turn the call over -- one moment.

Robert Lahey

Thank you, operator. Good day, everyone, and welcome to Maxeon's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. With us today are Chief Executive, Bill Mulligan, Chief Financial Officer, Kai Strohbecke and Chief Strategy Officer, Peter Aschenbrenner.

Let me cover a few housekeeping items before I turn the call over to Bill. As a reminder, a replay of this call will be available later today on the Investor Relations page of Maxeon's website. During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that are described in the Safe Harbor slide of today's presentation, today's press release, the 6-K and other SEC filings.

Please see those documents for annual information regarding those factors that may affect these forward-looking statements. To enhance this call, we have also posted a supplemental slide deck on the Events and Presentations page of Maxeon's Investor Relations website.

Also, we will reference certain non-GAAP measures during today's call. Please refer

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MAXN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MAXN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.