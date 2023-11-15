Verizon store photobyphm

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is one of many stocks that stands to gain enormously if the Federal Reserve either pauses or cuts its interest rate hikes. Like most telecommunication companies, it has a lot of debt–much of it variable rate–and has been seeing its earnings decline for this and other reasons. Although Verizon’s revenue has been declining, its earnings have been hit much harder, as rising interest rates have worsened the impact of the company’s soft revenue performance.

Verizon stock has been continuously selling off this year, as news of its deteriorating financial performance trickles in quarter after quarter. Now we may finally be near the end of the company’s pain period. In its most recent quarterly release, Verizon said that its declining revenue in the quarter was due to reduced wireless equipment revenue and “lower postpaid subscription” activity. That latter factor is cyclical and may reverse in the future. Industry experts expected wireless equipment revenue to slow down in North America in 2023, as companies invested heavily in 5G in 2022, before slowing down the CAPEX spend in 2023. The cyclical downturn from such a high growth period was understandable. For the same reason, growth is likely to be positive next year, as base effects will be working in the company’s favor, instead of against it.

Increasingly, it’s looking like interest rates will be working in Verizon’s favor as well.

On Tuesday of this week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics put out its inflation report for October, which showed a mere 3.3% year over year increase in the price level. The increase was far lower than was expected, contributing to hopes that the Federal Reserve may be done hiking interest rates this year. Currently, long term treasury yields are hovering around 4.5%, and the federal funds rate is already 5.5%. Such interest rates make Verizon’s debt very expensive to service. However, now that inflation is declining, there is reason to believe that the Fed will either cut interest rates or keep them where they are. The main reason that the Fed started hiking rates back in 2022 was to tame inflation. With the inflation rate now only 1.3% higher than the Fed’s target (2%), investors may be in the clear. If so, companies like Verizon will likely enjoy some relief on the interest front, as their variable rate debt is influenced by treasury yields.

So, we have two major factors working in Verizon’s favor right now:

A likely cyclical upturn in its equipment business should begin next year. An end to the rate-hiking cycle that has caused such damage to Verizon’s earnings this year.

Taking these two factors together, we can build a case that Verizon is buyable at today’s level. In fact, when we look at the company’s impressive profitability, we may even be able to make the case that it’s a good buy today. In the ensuing paragraphs I make the case that VZ stock is at least a marginally good buy at today’s prices, and could become a multi-bagger if a few things turn out in its favor.

Cyclical Downturn

Earlier, I wrote that Verizon’s equipment business is likely to experience a cyclical upturn next year. The segment experienced a downturn this year on declining CAPEX spend by its customers. Like most cyclical phenomena, this will reverse sooner or later.

Telcos have spent several years rolling out their 5G networks. According to Morningstar, a flurry of capital expenditures were undertaken in the last five years as each of the major telcos raced to build their 5g networks. The 5G spending was necessary for these companies to stay competitive, as 5G was the “latest and greatest” thing in the period when the companies were building their networks. If they hadn’t built out these networks they’d have fallen behind competitors who did.

To illustrate this point, we can look at Verizon’s earnings in 2016 and 2017, the last two years before the big ramp up in 5G spending. The spending in 2016 declined dramatically from 2015, going from $48 billion to $43 billion. Following the decline in 2017, CAPEX ramped up, eventually reaching $58 billion. These are raw figures; they don’t say how much of CAPEX came from 5G compared to other sources. We do know that Verizon’s 5G CAPEX ramp up started in 2017, as prior to that date, the company only mentioned “trials” of 5G technology. It was in 2017 that the company started to actually build out the network. This process continued in 2018, 2019 and 2020 and so on, until the third quarter of this year, when the spending finally declined.

Now, I should clarify here that I’m talking about Verizon’s own spending on all aspects of its business. The company’s “wireless equipment business” is the segment that sells wireless equipment to other telcos and end users. Examples of this business activity include providing wireless towers for other telcos to use, and selling modems directly to consumers. As Verizon’s own Q3 earnings release says, players in this space are beginning to slow down their spending. We’d expect the year on year growth in equipment sales to be weak for most of this year, because sales were very strong in 2022. Next year, however, Verizon will have a much lower hurdle to clear. If it adds customers, then revenue could increase; subscription revenue is already rising, it’s just being offset by weakness in equipment sales. A cyclical upturn in equipment next year could really change the game for VZ overall.

The End of the Rate Hikes–Possibly

Another factor that Verizon has going for it right now is a possible Fed pause, or even rate cuts. As you can see below, Verizon has a lot of debt outstanding, and some of it is floating rate (anything that says “SOFR + _____” in the table below is floating rate). The problem with floating rate debt is that when interest rates rise, then the interest payable on such loans increases. Over the last 12 months, interest rates have been rising. The reason they’ve been rising is because the Fed is trying to beat inflation. In 2022, at the start of the year, prices started rising dramatically, thanks to a combination of supply chain issues, fiscal stimulus in the prior year, and the war in Ukraine. These factors came together to create a situation in which U.S. inflation approached 10%. The Fed began raising rates dramatically in response.

Verizon bonds (Verizon)

For a long time, the Fed was struggling in its fight with inflation. Now, however, it seems to be making progress. In its most recent inflation report, BLS said that CPI inflation was 3.2%, when 3.3% was expected. The target (2%) hasn’t been hit yet, but the latest numbers provide room for optimism.

If the Fed starts cutting rates, then Verizon’s interest expenses will decrease. We can see clearly that they increased because of the rate hiking: in its most recent quarter, VZ’s interest expenses increased by $200 million, even though total expenses decreased in the period. Although CAPEX spend declined, the elevated rates on floating rate debt cancelled out the effect of lower spending. If the Fed cuts rates, then this trend will reverse. If the Fed pauses, then the trend will just flatline, having a negligible impact on earnings going forward.

Verizon interest expense growth (Seeking Alpha)

Growth and Profitability

Now we can take a look at how Verizon as a business is performing.

As mentioned previously, the growth picture is not good: in the most recent quarter, revenue and earnings both declined. The trend was much the same over the last five years, with the following CAGR growth rates in revenue, earnings and free cash flow:

Revenue: 0.5%.

Earnings: -8.7%.

Free cash flow: 10.1%.

Apart from free cash flow, the growth rates in the last five years were poor. On the other hand, VZ is still adding subscribers. In the most recent quarter, the company added 400,000 net customers in broadband, and increased wireless net additions by 42,000. If VZ can keep up these results, it should begin growing again in the coming quarters. It just needs the trend in wireless equipment to reverse or be compensated for in another part of the business, then it’s in the clear. For a company trading at just 7.6 times earnings, any growth at all is a tantalizing prospect.

Next up, we have profitability. In the most recent quarter, the company had:

$33.3 billion in revenue.

$4.9 billion in net income.

$12 billion in adjusted EBITDA.

These figures give us a 14.7% net margin and a 36% adjusted EBITDA margin. These are both fairly high numbers, suggesting that Verizon is a healthy enterprise. Seeking Alpha Quant’s TTM profitability metrics tell a similar story:

Net margin: 15.7%.

FCF margin: 13.3%.

EBITDA margin: 35%.

These high margins show that Verizon has a healthy competitive position. Sure, the company’s revenue and earnings are declining slightly, but these factors are mostly cyclical. In the next cyclical upturn, all of Verizon’s key earnings metrics will likely increase. Its stock will probably rise then too. For these reasons, I consider VZ stock a low conviction buy at today’s levels.