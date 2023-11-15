Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 15, 2023 9:27 PM ETPalo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.2K Followers

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Walter Pritchard - SVP, IR

Nikesh Arora - Chairman and CEO

Dipak Golechha - CFO

Lee Klarich - Chief Product Officer

Conference Call Participants

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Hamza Fodderwala - Morgan Stanley

Brian Essex - JPMorgan

Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs

Roger Boyd - UBS

Brad Zelnick - Deutsche Bank

Fatima Boolani - Citibank

Joel Fishbein - Truist

Joe Gallo - Jefferies

Gray Powell - BTIG

Ben Bollin - Cleveland Research

Ittai Kidron - Oppenheimer

Patrick Colville - Scotiabank

Walter Pritchard

Good day, everyone, and welcome to Palo Alto Networks' Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. I am Walter Pritchard, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Please note that this call is being recorded today, Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

With me on today's call to discuss first quarter results are Nikesh Arora, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Dipak Golechha, our Chief Financial Officer.

Following our prepared remarks, Lee Klarich, our Chief Product Officer, will join us for the question-and-answer portion. You can find the press release and other information to supplement today's discussion on our website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com. While there, please click on the link for events and presentations to find the Q1 2024 earnings presentation and supplemental information.

During the course of today's call, we will make forward-looking statements and projections regarding the company's business operations and financial performance. These statements made today are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements. Please review our press release and recent SEC filings for a description of these risks and uncertainties. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PANW

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PANW

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.