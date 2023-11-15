Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sonos, Inc. (SONO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 15, 2023 9:50 PM ETSonos, Inc. (SONO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.21K Followers

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 15, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

James Baglanis - Senior Director, Investor Relations

Patrick Spence - Chief Executive Officer

Edward Lazarus - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tom Forte - D.A. Davidson

Steve Frankel - Rosenblatt

Erik Woodring - Morgan Stanley

Jason Haas - Bank of America

Alex Fuhrman - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Jake Norrison - Raymond James

David Lustberg - Jefferies

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Christa, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Sonos Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise.

After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. I will now like to turn the conference over to James Baglanis, Head of Investor Relations. James, you may begin.

James Baglanis

Thanks, Christa. Good afternoon and welcome to Sonos fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 earnings conference call. I am James Baglanis. And with me today are Sonos' CEO, Patrick Spence; and CFO and Chief Legal Officer, Eddie Lazarus.

For those who joined the call early today's hold music is a sampling from our new Sonos Radio HD exclusive station Lazy Day Country. Before I hand it over to Patrick, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future financial performance. These statements reflect our views as of today only and should not be considered as representing our views as of any subsequent day. These statements are also subject to material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements. The discussion of these risk factors is fully detailed under the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SONO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SONO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.