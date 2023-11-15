Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DBB: Base Metal ETF For The Energy Transition Watchlist

Michael Hughes profile picture
Michael Hughes
287 Followers

Summary

  • DBB provides a rare opportunity for gaining exposure to futures contracts on three highly-liquid base metals: copper, aluminum, and zinc.
  • Cu, Al, and Zn are expected to see a significant boom in demand long-term given the important role they will play in the global energy transition.
  • These three metals have seen a rough year in terms of price performance, down about 8% on average in the past year.
Silver metallic dice showing the alphabets ETF and an up and down arrow on backgrounds of stock charts. Illustration of the concept of investment of exchange-traded funds

Dragon Claws

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:DBB) to date has proven useful as a mechanism for exploiting commodity supply disruptions usually brought on by crises like conflicts, trade wars, and pandemics, and as a potential inflation hedge. Yet, the DBB ETF - which tracks copper, aluminum, and zinc

This article was written by

Michael Hughes profile picture
Michael Hughes
287 Followers
SA analyst and ex-management consultant focused on valuations of industrial metals/mining stocks. Core objective is to unearth intrinsically undervalued stocks that have the potential to deliver attractive long-term excess returns.EXPERIENCEMr. Hughes has about fifteen years of experience conducting valuations and market assessments for large and mid-sized clients in the manufacturing, logistics, technology, and private equity industries.He did this not only as a business strategy consultant, but also worked in industry as a strategic sourcing director, manager, and procurement specialist - with a high focus on direct materials.In addition, he has over a decade of experience as a journalist covering global economics and international affairs, including as a State Department correspondent.EDUCATIONJohns Hopkins University, M.A. in Global Security StudiesUniversity of Notre Dame, B.A. in History

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DBB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DBB

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DBB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.