The oil market is like a roller coaster, full of ups and downs. During the upswings, companies rake in hefty profits, but the downturns can be tough. In this cyclical industry, success often hinges on building a resilient business capable of weathering the stormy cycles. Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is a classic example of such resilience. Despite short-term challenges that could dent its profits, the company seems to be steering in the right direction.

I last discussed Helmerich & Payne over two years ago when it was navigating through losses, yet showed promise for a rebound - a turnaround it successfully achieved. Today, the company finds itself again in a tough spot, grappling with decreased drilling activity. However, amidst the current market turbulence, Helmerich & Payne has a couple of silver linings: strategic moves that not only promise to keep the company profitable but also bolster its ability to handle future industry cycles.

Tough Environment

Helmerich & Payne, or H&P, the century-old, reputable oilfield services provider, is navigating a particularly tough market. Known for its high-performance drilling rigs and offshore platforms, the company boasts a significant fleet, predominantly active in the U.S., with over 250 land rigs and seven offshore rigs.

Yet, even a company as established as H&P isn't immune to market fluctuations. The U.S. oilfield services sector has faced a significant downturn in 2023. Oil and gas producers have been scaling back, removing rigs in response to fluctuating commodity prices. Currently, WTI crude oil prices hover around $78, mirroring levels seen at the year's start but with considerable volatility throughout the year. Henry Hub's natural gas prices, on the other hand, have declined by over 20% during the same timeframe. This market scenario has led to a stark decrease in the U.S. rig count, dropping from 772 at the beginning of the year to 616 recently, as reported by Baker Hughes (BKR). I've discussed this in detail in my previous article.

This downturn has inevitably impacted the demand for H&P's services, particularly from its core client base of shale oil producers in the U.S. Even with these tough conditions, I think H&P has done an impressive job of protecting its bottom line. H&P concluded the quarter ending September 2023 with 147 active rigs, a decrease from 176 rigs a year earlier.

In response to the reduced demand, H&P strategically refrained from lowering its prices to maintain market share. This decision paid off for its North America Solutions segment, which continued to generate substantial revenues of $37,300 per day, up from $29,500 per day a year earlier, and achieved impressive direct margins of $17,500 per day, an increase from $12,600 per day in the same period last year. This focus on margin protection was a significant contributor to the company's adjusted earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, marking an increase from $0.45 per share in 2022.

Worrying Signs

Notwithstanding H&P's resilience, the ongoing decline in drilling activity casts a shadow over the industry. The business environment remains tepid with WTI oil prices retreating below $80 a barrel at the time of this writing from a September high of over $90, even with OPEC+'s production cuts. Forecasts from the IMF and World Bank suggest a global economic slowdown next year, potentially dampening oil demand. U.S. oil producers, already cautious with their spending, will likely maintain this prudence. Their primary focus will likely remain on keeping CapEx low, optimizing free cash flows, and rewarding shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

Another concern for H&P and other rig providers is the paradox of increasing U.S. oil and gas production amidst the removal of rigs. U.S. crude oil production rose from 12.56 million barrels per day [bpd] in January to 13.05 million bpd in August, with dry natural gas production also increasing from 3.16 trillion cubic feet to 3.23 trillion cubic feet during the same period, as per data from the US Energy Administration.

This trend may be attributed, among other factors, to enhanced efficiency among oil and gas producers, who are now able to extract more with fewer rigs. This may have been driven by advances in technology and significant increase in drilling intensity over the past decade. For instance, H&P's FlexRigs are now drilling 4.5 times more wells annually compared to a decade ago. However, this heightened efficiency comes at a cost, notably increased maintenance expenses for service providers. Additionally, the ongoing mergers and acquisitions in the upstream sector, exemplified by Exxon Mobil's (XOM) acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), could further streamline operations. These consolidations could result in producers requiring even fewer rigs to sustain or lift their output.

The efficiency gains in oil production don't promise well for future drilling activity. Unless there's an unforeseen surge in oil prices, the rig count may continue its downward trajectory. H&P has candidly stated that while demand for its high-performance rigs may rise in 2024, the overall activity levels are likely to stay below the peaks of last year. Therefore, I believe that the number of active rigs under H&P's operation could remain low. This enduring slump in drilling activity might eventually impact H&P's financial performance, potentially leading to year-over-year declines in earnings.

Two Bright Spots

There are, however, two key areas where H&P investors can find optimism. First, the company's approach to preserving its margins in this cycle is noteworthy.

Unlike previous downturns, where H&P lowered prices to maintain market share at the cost of its earnings, the current strategy emphasizes "heightened focus on contract economics" over market share. This shift is crucial, especially now, as oilfield service companies grapple with inflationary pressures. Rising operational costs, including labor expenses and the need for more intensive rig maintenance, make it untenable for H&P to drop prices just to hold market share. In this high-cost environment, safeguarding margins seems to be the prudent approach, and I expect this strategy to support H&P in maintaining robust returns, even with continued weak drilling activity.

Secondly, I believe H&P's potential for international market expansion presents a long-term growth opportunity. Although H&P has been operating in the international markets for several years, especially in Argentina and Colombia, the size and scale of its international business have been modest as compared to its North American operations. The company had an average of just 13 active rigs in the international markets in the previous quarter, as opposed to 149 in North America. But this could change substantially.

For instance, H&P's recent establishment of an office in the Middle East, arguably one of the world's most important oil and gas markets, signals a strategic move to expand operations, improve customer service, and enhance competitiveness. Already, the company has secured work with Saudi Aramco, planning to deploy a super-spec rig in the coming months, with operations expected to commence in the latter half of 2024. Additionally, H&P is exploring opportunities in regions like Australia, where it has already deployed a super-spec rig.

Substantial investments underscore H&P's commitment to international growth. Of the $450 to $500 million budgeted for gross capital expenditures in FY-2024, about a third is allocated to international ventures.

However, it's important to recognize that international expansion is a gradual process, involving building client relationships, navigating lengthy bidding processes, and deploying rigs - a timeline that could extend well beyond 12 months. The tangible impacts of these efforts are likely to become more apparent from FY-2025 onwards.

In my view, successful international expansion could be transformative for H&P. Industry giants like Schlumberger (SLB) and Halliburton (HAL) have weathered oil price cycles more effectively due in part to their extensive global presence. Unlike the U.S., where drilling activity has declined, the international market remains more stable, offering a strategic advantage to companies with a global footprint. As H&P expands internationally, it will not only gain access to new business opportunities but also potentially mitigate the effects of domestic market fluctuations. I think this move could prove especially advantageous as international oil companies increasingly explore unconventional resources. H&P's ability to relocate rigs to high-demand markets could offset any downturn in the U.S. sector, positioning the company for a more balanced and resilient future.

Takeaway

H&P finds itself navigating through difficult times, and I expect the ongoing weakness in drilling activity to impact the company more significantly. The challenging business climate poses a risk to its earnings growth. On the bright side, H&P's strategic emphasis on preserving margins is commendable. This focus is vital for the company to maintain profitability and continue generating decent profits amidst market weakness.

Furthermore, H&P's expansion into international markets, while unlikely to yield immediate earnings benefits, sets the stage for long-term growth and a stronger market position. This move can act as a buffer against market volatility and could eventually become a major driver of earnings growth, perhaps from 2025.

However, H&P's stock performance reflects the tough environment it operates. The shares have declined nearly 10% over the past month and are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 11.05x, slightly above the sector's median of 9.8x, based on Seeking Alpha's data. This positions the stock with a Valuation Grade of "C" according to Seeking Alpha Quant's Factor Grades. From my perspective, H&P's shares don't present an attractive valuation currently, especially with the looming prospect of weakened earnings.

Given these considerations, I would advise investors to exercise caution at this juncture. It might be wise to remain on the sidelines for now, monitoring H&P's progress and waiting for a more opportune entry point.