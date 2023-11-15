Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Stephens Annual Investment Conference (Transcript)

Nov. 15, 2023
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stephens Annual Investment Conference November 15, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Lapointe - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Vincent Caintic - Stephens

Vincent Caintic

Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for attending the Stephens afternoon fireside chat with SoFi. My name is Vincent Caintic. I'm the Stephens' Speciality and Consumer Finance Analyst here. And I'm pleased to be hosting SoFi's CFO, Chris Lapointe. I also want to highlight, we have the Head of Investor Relations Josh Fagen, if you want to have a conversation - afterwards.

So Chris thanks for you very much for coming. I have to say that SoFi is the most interesting name, I cover so - certainly the most dramatic amongst investor base I cover, many passionate people on both the bullish and bear side. So I hope to address both of those theses. Maybe just to start off though, if you can give an introduction of SoFi for those who might not be aware of differentiations.

Christopher Lapointe

Yes, absolutely, and thanks for having me. So in terms of SoFi, I joined back in 2018, and our mission as a company is to help our members achieve financial independence in order to realize their ambitions. And in order to do that, we need to enable them to borrow better, save better, spend better, invest better and protect better. In order to do that, we've created a comprehensive set of products and services across all of those dimensions that enable them to do exactly that. So right now, we're operating in three operating segments.

Our Lending business consists of student loan refinancing, unsecured personal loans, home loans and in-school loans. That's a business that's been growing quite nicely and is delivering 60-plus percent margins today. Our Tech Platform business is a combination of our acquisitions of

