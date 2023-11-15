Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Niu Technologies: Holds A Compelling Niche In An Attractive Market

Nov. 15, 2023 11:24 PM ETNiu Technologies (NIU)
Gulzhan Musaeva profile picture
Gulzhan Musaeva
426 Followers

Summary

  • Sales for Q3 2023 decreased 17% YoY.
  • Despite setbacks, Niu Technologies should be able to resume growth, and soon.
  • NIU's niche in the premium segment and valuation are a draw.

Narrow the target, target audience, and marketing campaign

patpitchaya/iStock via Getty Images

In China, the largest market for electric two-wheelers, Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) has become symbolic of premium e-vehicles - those with better performance and advanced tech features. But the going has not been easy, first with Covid lockdowns and shortages, then

This article was written by

Gulzhan Musaeva profile picture
Gulzhan Musaeva
426 Followers
Analyst. I cover overlooked companies in two areas: (1) green investing opportunities globally; and (2) growth stocks at reasonable prices across emerging markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NIU

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NIU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NIU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.