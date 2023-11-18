Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

W. P. Carey: The Prudent REIT In An Elevated Interest Rate Environment

Nov. 18, 2023 10:00 AM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)6 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.72K Followers

Summary

  • Interestingly, the WPC management's de-risking path through asset divestiture, reduced investment target, and deleveraging is one that is drastically different from Realty Income, O.
  • While O's dividends appear to be safe, WPC's strategy may be more prudent during this uncertain macroeconomic condition, especially since it is unknown when the Fed may pivot.
  • The combination of the divestiture net proceeds and the reduced dividend payouts may allow WPC to pay down its debts, with $1.47B maturing over the next two years.
  • For now, the unfortunate divestiture timing and poor communication have directly contributed to the dramatic decline in its stock price.
  • However, we maintain our Buy rating, given WPC's relatively compelling growth and income investment thesis. We shall discuss further.

Asian businesswoman holding scissors

leolintang

We previously covered W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) in August 2023, discussing its safe dividend thesis then, attributed to its reiterated FY2023 AFFO guidance.

Then again, given the REIT's heavily leveraged business model, the growing expenses, and rising inflationary pressure, it was unsurprising that

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.72K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

e
eltoro
Today, 11:05 AM
Comments (1.2K)
I agree with the author's thesis; however, it is hard to ignore the curious, if not destructive approach of the mgt team the author applauds. That said, I will keep my position for a while. I'm not interested in buying more, regardless of price.
b
bengraved
Today, 10:58 AM
Comments (1.33K)
I agree with the article, thank you for writing.
l
lewhite
Today, 10:52 AM
Comments (664)
I own both O and WPC, and I am happily adding to both at their current prices.
M
Move on
Today, 10:49 AM
Comments (171)
Management made a really smart decision. They are now positioned for long term growth again and have significantly de-risked. All this whining about a dividend cut is extremely short sighted vision.
b
battered
Today, 10:26 AM
Comments (981)
You must be joking
R
RobinAA
Today, 10:12 AM
Comments (781)
The problem is trust in management. They raised the dividend and then shortly after came this strategy change. When trust goes, sell comes. There are alternatives.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WPC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on WPC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WPC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.