Carter's: Growth Concerns Despite FCF Strength

Nov. 15, 2023 11:48 PM ETCarter's, Inc. (CRI)
Welbeck Ash Research
Summary

  • CRI’s revenue has grown poorly in the last decade, particularly due to the decline it has faced post-pandemic, with 6 successive quarters of negative growth.
  • The company’s competitive positioning is under threat, with e-commerce and low-cost production contributing to increased competition. We struggle to see a moat wide enough to drive strong growth.
  • Economic conditions are weighing on the business, compounding its weakness relative to peers. We do not think it is an attractive apparel business.
  • CRI does have impressive FCFs, offsetting some of its weaknesses. The company’s valuation, however, is above its fair value.

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • CRI has struggled with growth, primarily during the post-pandemic period, with 6 successive quarters of negative growth. We suspect this is a combination of economic conditions and a broader decline in the company's competitive positioning.

Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

