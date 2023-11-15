Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Inflation Is Dead, May It Rest In Peace

Summary

  • I've been predicting the demise of inflation for at least a year now, and yesterday's CPI report makes it official.
  • There's no denying that inflation has fallen to within spitting distance of the Fed's target.
  • The market has finally acknowledged what I've been expecting for many months: the chances of another Fed tightening at this point are zero.

Inflation

I've been predicting the demise of inflation for at least a year now, and yesterday's CPI report makes it official - there's no denying that inflation has fallen to within spitting distance of the Fed's target.

Not coincidentally, the

Scott Grannis was Chief Economist from 1989 to 2007 at Western Asset Management Company, a Pasadena-based manager of fixed-income funds for institutional investors around the globe. He was a member of Western's Investment Strategy Committee, was responsible for developing the firm's domestic and international outlook, and provided consultation and advice on investment and asset allocation strategies to CFOs, Treasurers, and pension fund managers. He specialized in analysis of Federal Reserve policy and interest rate forecasting, and spearheaded the firm's research into Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). Prior to joining Western Asset, he was Senior Economist at the Claremont Economics Institute, an economic forecasting and consulting service headed by John Rutledge, from 1980 to 1986. From 1986 to 1989, he was Principal at Leland O'Brien Rubinstein Associates, a financial services firm that specialized in sophisticated hedging strategies for institutional investors. Visit his blog: Calafia Beach Pundit (http://scottgrannis.blogspot.com/)

