VXUS: Major Dollar Top Good News For International Stocks

I last wrote on the Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) in December 2022, arguing that the dollar had peaked which would provide the impetus for international equity outperformance versus the US. Since then, the dollar has drifted higher, leading to continued VXUS underperformance, but the tide now seems to be turning as US inflation moves lower. Over this period the VXUS valuation discount has widened even further, further improving the relative outlook.

The VXUS ETF

The VXUS seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap ex US Index, with a good mix of emerging and developed market stocks. EM stocks make up 26% the fund, led by China (8%), India (5%), Taiwan (5%), and Korea (3%). The developed market component is dominated by Japan and the UK, which have a 16% and 10% weighting respectively. In terms of sectors, financials dominate with a 20% weighting while technology lags at just 11%, which contrasts greatly with the S&P 500. The ETF is highly diversified, with the top 10 stocks making up just 9% of the index. The VXUS also has a minimal expense ratio of just 0.07%, despite holding almost 8000 stocks.

The single biggest driver of the VXUS in the short term is the US dollar. Over the past 18 months in particular the inverse correlation between the VXUS and the trade-weighted US dollar has become extremely tight. The chart below shows the US dollar index inverted against the VXUS and the SPX. While the dollar has been a key driver of the SPX, it is a much more crucial driver of international stocks due to the direct impact a weaker dollar has on driving up the dollar value of international stocks.

DXY, VXUS, and SPX (Bloomberg)

Indeed, over the longer term, a weaker dollar has almost always occurred alongside VXUS outperformance. The chart below shows 6-month changes in the US dollar index against 6-month changes in the VXUS/SPX ratio. It is very rare to see dollar weakness fail to translate into VXUS outperformance.

Bloomberg, Author's calculations

US Dollar May Have Posted A Major Top

I argued in September that the US dollar faced significant downside pressure over the long term due to a combination of high valuations, high levels of external liabilities, and a rapidly deteriorating public debt situation. Over the past year or so the dollar has rallied on the basis of tight monetary policy relative to the rest of the world, but this tight monetary policy has created further fiscal easing by leading to a surge in Treasury interest costs.

USD Real Effective Exchange Rate (Bloomberg, JPMorgan)

The recent dollar weakness has come in response to cooling headline inflation, which has reduced expectations of lower long-term rates, resulting in lower real bond yields. Still-elevated real bond yields, however, continue to pose a major risk to the US fiscal deficit, with interest costs set to reach a record share of tax revenues over the coming years. In the absence of meaningful public spending cuts, high primary deficits and rising debt will necessitate much lower real yields over the coming years, undermining the dollar as a store of value.

Valuation Discount At New Extremes

The relative value case for the VXUS does not only rest on continued dollar weakness, but also on its much cheaper valuations relative to the S&P 500. The underlying FTSE Global All Cap ex US Index trades at a PE ratio of 12.8x versus 21.5x for the S&P 500, which is close to its largest discount on record. Moreover, even after a cut in dividend payments on international stocks, the VXUS still pays a 3.0% dividend yield, fully 1.5pp higher than the S&P 500, which should support international outperformance over the long term.

Bloomberg, Author's calculations

Still Inferior To Treasury Bonds

While I see upside for the VXUS in the near term and long-term outperformance versus the S&P 500, this does not mean that the ETF is a great buy, and I continue to prefer bonds in this environment. With 10-year US Treasuries still yielding 4.5% and 10-year inflation expectations at just 2.3%, bonds offer an expected real return of 2.2% annually. With the VXUS dividend yield at 3.0% and a long-term real dividend growth rate of around zero, the ETF should be expected to outperform by less than 1% annually. When we consider that stocks have tended to outperform bonds by several percent a year in the past, the equity risk premium is too low to justify a long position other than relative to the S&P 500, in my view.

In terms of the risks of continued VXUS underperformance relative to the S&P 500, the biggest risk comes from the continued dominance of tech stocks. The entirety of the SPX's gains this year have been driven by the Magnificent Seven (Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), and Tesla (TSLA)), which now represent a staggering 27% of the SPX's market cap.