Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF: A Solid Value Play

Nov. 16, 2023 12:55 AM ETInvesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)IVE, VTV
Summary

  • The Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF tracks the NASDAQ U.S. BuyBack Achievers Index.
  • PKW has performed nearly in line with the S&P 500 since its launch in 2006, delivering strong risk-adjusted returns.
  • The Fund has significantly outperformed value-based products.
  • Based on style and sector analysis, PKW is a value product and should be treated by investors as such.
  • I believe PKW represents an attractive way for investors to get exposure to value stocks.

ETF Overview

The Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) seeks to provide investment performance that tracks the NASDAQ U.S. BuyBack Achievers Index. The Index is comprised of U.S. securities issued by corporations that have effected a net reduction in shares outstanding

Blue Chip Portfolios is an investment publication company founded and managed by Sam Pollack. He is a seasoned investor with 18 years of investing experience. Sam is a CFA Charterholder and received his MBA at NYU Stern. His experience includes working at PIMCO where he helped manage fundamental and systematic strategies across hedge fund and mutual fund portfolios, time spent working at Greenhill in the restructuring and financing advisory group, and internships during the early part of his career with Greycourt & Co and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.Blue Chip Portfolios is also the publisher of the Blue Chip Portfolio's Newsletter on Beehiiv

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

